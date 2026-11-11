Nashville Resident Arrested for Late‑Night Vehicle Incident

A 63‑year‑old man in Nashville was charged after allegedly running over two pedestrians with his pickup truck on November 5, 2023. The case highlights serious traffic violations and police response.

A 63‑year‑old man named Ryan has been arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after an alleged traffic collision that occurred on November 5, 2023. The incident was reported just after midnight when Ryan reportedly turned right at a crosswalk and struck the feet of two pedestrians who were attempting to cross the street.

Details of the Incident

According to police statements, Ryan continued driving after the collision and failed to stop, leaving the scene of the accident. The two victims managed to chase him to a nearby red light, where a confrontation took place. Witnesses say Ryan exited his vehicle during the altercation, prompting law enforcement intervention.

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Police were able to identify Ryan by a photo of his license plate taken by the victims. He was subsequently charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to provide information or render aid, and two counts of failing to obey traffic signals.

Legal and Community Response

The arrest was made public on Wednesday, November 11, 2023, when Ryan voluntarily turned himself in to authorities. Local officials cited the seriousness of the charges, noting that the victim's injuries required medical attention and that the failure to report the incident constitutes a violation of Tennessee traffic laws.

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The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department emphasized that the police response was prompt and that the case serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and respecting pedestrian rights.

Implications for Traffic Safety and Future Proceedings

The case has sparked discussions about pedestrian safety in Nashville, particularly in high‑traffic nighttime zones. City officials have announced plans to review crosswalk visibility and enforcement of traffic signal compliance in the affected area.

Ryan's arraignment will take place in the coming weeks, where the charges will be formally presented. If convicted, the individual could face up to several years in prison and substantial fines, reflecting Tennessee's strict penalties for hit‑and‑run and failure‑to‑provide‑aid offenses.

Police officials urge other drivers to adhere to traffic laws and to report any accidents promptly to prevent the serious legal consequences that Ryan now faces.