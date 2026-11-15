Nashville Predators Visit San Jose Sharks Amidst Strong Recent Form

The Nashville Predators travel to the SAP Center to face the struggling San Jose Sharks. Nashville enters with eight wiNs in ten games, while San Jose has only three. Juuse Saros is expected to start for Nashville, continuing his hot streak,while Ivan Nedelkovic may replace Yaroslav Askarov for San Jose.

Matchup Overview and Recent Form

Goaltending Battles and Defensive Metrics

The Nashville Predators are set to face the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with the puck dropping on Monday, November 16. This contest represents a significant opportunity for Nashville, who have demonstrated strong momentum heading into the game. the Predators currently sit atop the recent performance charts with eight wins in thier last ten games, showing a robust ability to convert chances and secure victories on the road. In stark contrast, the Sharks have struggled significantly in thier recent outings, recording only three wins in thiEr last ten games. This disparity in form has led many analysts to view the matchup as a potential test for San Jose, while Nashville approaches the contest with confidence stemming from their consistent recent success.

Starting goaltender decisions are emerging as a critical narrative for this evening game. For the Predators, Juuse Saros is expected to take the net after demonstrating excellent form in recent starts. Saros has been described as red hot,particularly in a recent 3-2 shootout victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, where he stopped 40 shots and posted a save percentage of .952. over the last ten games,Saros has maintained a 1.79 goals against average with a .940 save percentage, including one shutout. on the opposing side, the Sharks are likely to turn to Ivan Nedeljkovic for the begin. Yaroslav Askarov, who played in San Jose's previous game against the Utah Mammoth, stopped 27 saves in a 6-5 shootout win but may be resting. Askarov's recent metrics show a 3.05 goals against average and an .896 save percentage, which suggests the Sharks may be looking for a change in net to stabilize their defense.

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Offensive Production and Key Players

Offensively, the Predators have been far more potent than their opponents in the current stretch. Nashville is averaging 3.5 goals per game over their last ten contests, supported by a 22.5 percent power play efficiency. Filip Forsberg has been the leading point producer for Nashville with 14 points, including six goals and eight assists, while Roman Josi has matched him with 14 points, primarily driven by his 13 assists. The Sharks, however, are averaging just 2.0 goals per game and struggle on the power play,converting at only 11.3 percent. Macklin Celebrini leads San Jose with 9 points and Dmitri Orlov has also contributed 9 points, though the unit as a whole has failed to generate consistent scoring opportunities. The Sharks have also been penalized frequently,averaging 4.9 penalties per game,which has hindered thier ability to maintain offensive pressure.

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Betting Odds and Game Projections

Bookmakers have priced the Predators as clear favorites, offering odds that reflect a 63 percent probability of a Nashville victory. The Sharks are considered long shots, with moneyline odds suggesting a lower likelihood of an upset. A common point of focus for bettors is the total goals line,which is currently set at 6.5. analysts have identified the Under as a robust candidate, noting that the Predators have failed to cover the Over in their last seven road games, while the Sharks have also seen the Under hit in six of their last home contests. historical head-to-head data shows the Predators winning eight of the last ten meetings, although San Jose has won the last two encounters. Despite the recent close games,the statistical trends and current team forms suggest a controlled, lower-scoring affair that favors Nashville's structured offensive approach and superior defensive goaltending.