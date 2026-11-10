Nashville Looks to Carry Its Winning Streak Into Five-Game Road Trip

NASHVILLE — After taking down the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 7, the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to four games. Nashville has ea

Nov 7, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal with left wing Filip Forsberg against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Bridgestone Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to four games after taking down the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday. Nashville has earned points in seven of its past eight games by going 5-1-2 during this stretch, with captain Roman Josi racking up five points in the last three games.

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Against St. Louis, three different Predators scored goals, Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Nick Perbix, while Josi added two assists. In net, Juuse Saros anchored the Predators’ defense, making 24 saves for a .962 save percentage. Now, the Predators begin a five-game road trip, hoping to extend their win streak. Although their play hasn't always been perfect, Nashville has shown it can beat top teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators need to build on this momentum and stay consistent on the ice to find success on the road. After a slow start to the season, the Predators seem to have finally found a formula that works for them, especially on offense. Veterans Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi continue driving Nashville’s offense, with both players racking up 20 points in just 17 games.

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Additionally, center Steven Stamkos remains a crucial piece of the Predators' attack, scoring 10 of the team’s 51 goals this season. Nashville’s recent success can be attributed not only to these three key players, but also to the team’s ability to generate offensive production throughout its lineup. One new key player who has made an immediate impact on the Predators’ front line is former Avalanche forward Ross Colton.

In his short time with Nashville, Colton has recorded 8 points in 17 games, scoring a goal in each of the last three games, for an average of 0.47 points per game. In the 2025-2026 season with the Avalanche, Colton averaged 0.33 points per game, highlighting the offensive success he has found since joining the Predators. Josi is not the only blue-liner producing for Nashville. Nick Perbix has recently emerged as another offensive contributor from the defensive line.

Perbix found the back of the net against Carolina for his first goal of the season and scored an empty-net goal against St. Louis for his second. He's tallied all four of his points during Nashville's four-game winning streak, with two assists coming against Tampa Bay. As defensemen like Josi and Perbix continue to contribute goals and assists, the Predators are becoming a more well-rounded offensive team.

Rather than relying solely on their top scorers, Nashville is forcing opponents to keep an eye on multiple players throughout their lineup. Defensively, Nashville has improved its ability to limit opponents’ scoring chances, especially through its penalty-kill tactics and dominance in faceoffs. On the penalty kill, Nashville ranks third in the NHL with an 88.5% success rate, highlighting its ability to limit opponents’ power-play scoring chances.

This has helped the Predators maintain a strong defensive presence, despite accumulating 118 penalty minutes this season. Finding success in face-offs has also contributed to the Predators' strong defensive efforts. Although their face-off win percentage is only 50.7%, it's up from previous seasons, showing Nashville is playing more effectively by winning puck possession more often. Ryan O'Reilly is crucial to the Predators' success at the face-off circle, with a 61 percent win percentage.

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As a result, the Predators more easily regain control of the puck in their zone, which has helped them succeed on penalty kills. These improvements have strengthened the Predators' defensive presence as they continue to limit opponents' scoring. Nashville is allowing 2.82 goals per game, which is good for sixth in the NHL ahead of the upcoming road trip.

Juuse Saros has shown Preds fans that he has what it takes to provide the team with stability in net and cover the defense when they struggle. So far this season, Saros has put up a .911 save percentage in 12 games, tying him for 9th in the league. The 31-year-old goaltender has posted a 2.62 goals-against average and has averaged 27.5 saves per game in his 12 starts in net.

His 329 saves are the fourth-most in the NHL this season, and in his three road starts, Saros has averaged 32.3 saves per game, highlighting his consistency on the road. Nashville can't rely solely on Saros to keep its win streak alive. The Predators need to avoid unnecessary penalties and turnovers, while doing a better job of clearing the puck and preventing second-chance opportunities for their opponents off rebounds.

As the Predators enter their five-game road trip, they need to keep generating quality offensive chances and maintaining scoring production, while keeping their defense solid by limiting mistakes in their own zone. If Nashville continues to play the way they have in these past four games, they have a strong chance of extending their win streak. Nov. 11 - at Anaheim, 9 p.m. CTBella Umansky is a communications major with a minor in sports and society at Vanderbilt University.

She covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. Bella also serves as the non-revenue sports specialist for the Vanderbilt Hustler, the school's student-run newspaper, and works for the Vanderbilt club hockey team.