Nashville Defenseman Roman Josi Scores 800th Career Point

The Nashville Predators captain becomes the 21st defenseman in NHL history to record 800 points.

Oct 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — Nashville captain Roman Josi joined an illustrious list on Wednesday during the Predators' matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Josi became the 21st defenseman in NHL history to score 800 points by assisting on Shane Wright's first goal in a Predators uniform. He fired a shot from deep in the zone, and Nils Höglander deflected it on net.

Also read Capitals defenseman dishes out punishment to Senators star during overtime win

Ducks goaltender Laurent Brossoit blocked the deflection, but Wright scored the rebound, putting the Predators up 3-1. Josi has played 1,048 games for the Predators and is the franchise's all-time points leader. The captain is second on the team in points in his 16th season, scoring two goals and 19 assists for 21 points.

He's the NHL's all-time leader in points for Swiss-born players, with former Predators forward Kevin Fiala in second place with 528 points, passing Mark Streit in 2021 as the highest-scoring Swiss-born player in league history. Nashville drafted Josi 38th overall in 2008, a second-round pick out of SC Bern in Switzerland, after trading up to get him. He made his NHL debut in 2011 and developed into one of the league’s top offensive defensemen.

Advertisement

He was named the franchise’s seventh captain before the 2017-18 season, succeeding Mike Fisher, and led Nashville to its first Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup Finals that year. In 2020, Josi became the first Predator to win the Norris Trophy and the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award, after scoring 65 points in 69 games. He was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

Phil Housley, Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago, Toronto - 1,232Brent Burns, Minnesota, San Jose, Carolina, Colorado - 951Brad Park, New York Rangers, Boston, Detroit - 896Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports.

In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.