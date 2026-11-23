The Nasdaq Composite has turned negative for the year as the AI trade faces a downturn, despite record chip sales. Market analysis reveals a shift in power from chIp manufacturers to major tech buyers like Google and Anthropic,who are diversifying supply chains and negotiating better terms. Experts warn of a GPU wastage bubble, suggesting that inefficient hardware utilization is pressuring manufacturer margins.

The Nasdaq Turn and the AI Trade Reversal

The Nasdaq Composite Index has officially turned negative for the year, marking a significant shift in market sentiment as the artificial intelligence trade faces a pronounced downturn. This decline began in early October, shortly after the index reached its all-period high, suggesting that investors are reassessing the valuation of tech giants heavily involved in the AI sector. The slump appears to be driven by a combination of macroeconomic factors and specific industry dynamics. Concerns regarding the Federal Reserve discussing potential interest rate hikes to combat inflation have added pressure to the market. Additionally, the political landscape following the midterm elections has introduced uncertainty regarding the future of infrastructure spending, particularly in the contentious battle over data center development. These broader economic and political winds are coLliding with a cooling enthusiasm for AI stocks, leading to a sharp correction in share prices across the technology sector.

Despite the steep decline in stock valuations, there is a striking disconnect between market performance and the actual sales figures of semiconductor manufacturers. Chip sales have reached record levels, growing to nearly two and a half times their volume from a year ago. This robust demand has been the primary narrative supporting the AI boom throughout the year. However, analysts suggest that the current market correction does not reflect a lack of demand for hardware,but rather a structural shift in power dynamics within the industry. The narrative is evolving from one where chip sellers held all the leverage to a scenario where the large technology companies purchasing these chips are gaining the upper hand. this shift is altering how the market evaluates the long-term profitability and competitive positioning of key players in the AI ecosystem.

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Shifting Power Dynamics Between Buyers and Sellers

The balance of power in the AI hardware market is increasingly tilting toward the buyers, such as Google and Anthropic, away from the traditional chip manufacturers. Google,for instance, designs its own AI chips with assistance from partners like Broadcom. Recent reports indicate that Google has reduced its order volume for next year by approximately twenty percent and is diversifying its supply chain by moving some orders to competitors like MediaTek. While neither company has officially confirmed these moves, Broadcom shares have plummeted by more than ten percent in response to the news. This strategy demonstrates how major tech firms are leveraging their scale to negotiate better terms and reduce dependency on single suppliers. by maintaining multiple options for hardware procurement, these buyers can protect their margins and ensure supply chain resilience in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Anthropic is employing a similar strategic approach, utilizing its position as a major buyer to maintain flexibility. The firm runs its models on chips from several different makers, ensuring that no single supplier has a locked-in relationship. This diversification strategy was highlighted by CEO Dario Amodei, who explained that the company deliberately purchases less computing power upfront than it might ultimately require. Instead, Anthropic prefers to buy more compute at the last minute if demand spikes unexpectedly. This contrasts sharply with the strategy of OpenAI, which locked in massive amounts of computing power early in the year. OpenAI's proactive approach allowed it to close the intelligence gap with Anthropic significantly, prompting Anthropic to admit in its IPO filing that it had underestimated its compute needs. This misstep temporarily set back Anthropic's product development,highlighting the risks inherent in both overcommitting and undercommitting to hardware resources.

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The GPU Wastage Bubble and Market Implications

Investor Anj Mato, an early backer of Anthropic and a proponent of last-minute computing power sales,argues that the current market structure leads to significant inefficiency. Mato describes the situation as a GPU wastage bubble,where a substantial portion of the chips being purchased are not utilized effectively. He explains that AI research is inherently spiky in nature. Laboratories conduct compact experiments and when one proves successful, it suddenly requires thousands of additional chips to scale. If companies purchase enough hardware to cover every potential spike, those chips sit idle for the majority of the period,representing a massive waste of capital. This perspective helps explain why chip stocks are falling despite record sales. The market is beginning to recognize that high sales volumes do not necessarily translate to sustainable, efficient profits for manufacturers if the underlying utilization rates are poor.

The implications of this GPU wastage bubble extend beyond theoretical concerns. If the buyers are indeed gaining the upper hand, it suggests that the margins of major chip sellers like Nvidia may launch to slip. Nvidia has historically enjoyed robust margins, retaining a significant share of each sale as profit. However, as buyers like Google and Anthropic continue to negotiate better terms and diversify their supply chains,the pressure on these margins will likely increase. Conversely, Anthropics costs should begin to fall as it leverages its bargaining power and avoids the need to hold idle inventory. Its important to note that these shifts are not yet fully reflected in the financial reports of companies like Nvidia. anthropic still holds approximately nine hundred billion in long-term computing commitments, much of which is directed toward the same chip manufacturers. Investors are advised to watch for signs of margin compression in chip stocks and cost reductions in AI model development as these structural changes take full effect in the coming quarters.