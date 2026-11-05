Nasdaq Plunges 5.5% as Election Results and Tariffs Trigger Tech Selloff

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.5% wiping $2.5 trillion in value amid a tech rout triggered by weak AI earnings and political shifts from the 2026 midterm elections.

The Nasdaq Composite index collapsed by 5.5% on Thursday, erasing an estimated $2.5 trillion in total market capitalization. This steep decline pushed the benchmark index into correction territory, marking a significant downturn for the technology sector. The sell-off was precipitated by a combination of disappointing earnings reports from major artificial intelligence firms and sweeping political changes following the 2026 midterm elections held on Tuesday.

Market Mechanics and Magnificent Seven Losses

The broad market retreat affected nearly every participant in the technology ecosystem, including Asian chip manufacturers, Texas power producers, and New Jersey compute providers. Traders who had established highly leveraged positions betting on a recovery for artificial intelligence stocks were severely impacted by the rapid decline. The so-called Magnificent Seven companies, which include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, collectively shed approximately $1 trillion in value during the single trading session.

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Political Shifts and Regulatory Pressures

The market reaction was heavily influenced by the blue tsunami resulting from the 2026 midterm elections, which brought a new wave of Democratic representation to Congress and key governorships. This political realignment has introduced significant uncertainty regarding future regulatory frameworks for the technology industry. Industry observers note that the new Democratic majority may challenge the previous approach of minor regulatory tweaks, potentially leading to stricter oversight of artificial intelligence development and deployment.

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Data Center Expansion and Infrastructure Challenges

A central theme of the current market volatility involves the future of data center construction, particularly in regions facing power grid and water system constraints. Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners, described the market as extremely fragile, noting that the regulatory environment is shifting rapidly. Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, identified the slowdown in data center buildouts as a persistent key theme driven by local opposition in states with new Democratic leadership.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite the severity of the drop, the selloff has not yet spiraled into the panic typically associated with a bursting technology bubble. However, UBS estimates indicate that around 30% of expected United States data center capacity expansion scheduled for 2028 may face construction pauses. Bruce Zaro, managing director at Granite Wealth Management, explained that community pushback will likely focus on the geographic location of these facilities and their strain on local infrastructure, creating a difficult path for projects still seeking permits.