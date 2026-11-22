The Nasdaq index has lost 10 per cent of its value, wiping out $4 trillion. UK pension savers face significant exposure due to heavy allocations in US tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft.

The global financial system enters a period of severe uncertainty following a dramatic collapse in technology share values across major US and Asian markets last Friday. The benchmark Nasdaq Composite index plummeted by 5.6 per cent in a single trading session, accelerating a weekly decline that has now reached a staggering 10 per cent. This sharp contraction has erased approximately $4 trillion from the market capitalization of the index, which tracks the performance of more than 3,000 stocks. Market participants have described the intensity of the price swings as face-ripping volatility, signaling a abrupt shift in investor sentiment toward high-growth technology assets.

Nasdaq Crash Mechanics and Immediate Losses

The primary mechanism driving this downturn involves the concentrated weight of artificial intelligence companies within the Nasdaq index. These firms form the backbone of the current AI race, and their collective devaluation has triggered a massive liquidation of capital. The 10 per cent weekly loss represents one of the most significant corrections in recent history for the technology-heavy index. Investors are now reassessing the sustainability of the rapid valuations that characterized the sector throughout the previous months. The sheer scale of the wealth destruction has forced a immediate re-evaluation of risk profiles across global equity markets.

Also read Anthropic stock plunges nearly 10% — erasing most of its gains since historic IPO

UK Pension Funds Face Heavy Exposure Risks

British savers are particularly vulnerable to these market shifts due to the structural composition of their retirement and savings vehicles. Jason Hollands, an expert from the Bestinvest investment platform, highlighted that approximately 70 per cent of a typical UK pension portfolio is allocated to shares. Furthermore, about two-thirds of that equity exposure is directed toward United States corporations, including major entities such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Meta, which owns social media giants Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen its valuation impacted by the broader sector sell-off. Individual Savings Accounts (Isas) are similarly exposed because they often track the same underlying indices that are currently under pressure.

Nvidia Scandal Drives Sharp Share Decline

Nvidia Corporation experienced a severe hit to its valuation, with shares dropping by 14 per cent on Friday alone. The microchip manufacturer, which previously held a market capitalization of $3 trillion, has now lost $2.5 trillion of its value compared to its peak in early October. This decline is partly attributed to the personal and professional scandals surrounding its CEO, Jensen Huang. Reports have emerged regarding Huang's extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, which ultimately led to his ousting from the company. Additional allegations suggest he publicly humiliated and terrorized staff members, further damaging the corporate reputation and investor confidence.

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Anthropic and Interest Rate Anxiety

The market turmoil extends beyond established giants to include emerging players like Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI system. The five-year-old company made a highly publicized debut on the Nasdaq with a $2 trillion valuation on Thursday. However, the following day saw its worth decrease by $109 billion as the initial enthusiasm faded. Underlying these specific corporate issues is a broader macroeconomic fear regarding rising interest rates. Higher rates increase the borrowing costs for the tech industry, which is already engaged in prodigious spending on data centers and AI infrastructure. This spending is projected to reach $1 trillion this year, raising questions about long-term profitability if financing costs continue to climb.

Investor Strategies and Future Outlook

Some market observers are drawing parallels to the dot.com bubble burst of 2000, though experts emphasize key differences in current corporate health. Unlike the unprofitable ventures of the early 2000s, today's major AI firms are largely generating substantial profits. Jason Hollands advised that while panic may fuel short-term selling, the fundamental businesses remain strong. He suggested that sitting tight and doing nothing might be the optimal strategy during periods of sharp market movement. Ben Yearsley from Fairview Consulting noted that a pause in the rise of AI stocks is healthy and presented an opportunity for investors to re-evaluate and rebalance their portfolios strategically.