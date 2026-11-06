NASCAR Truck Championship Comes Down to Honeycutt vs. Riggs

Kaden Honeycutt leads Layne Riggs by 20 points entering Friday’s finale after the two have raced each other for more than five years.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title contenders Kaden Honeycutt and Layne Riggs aren’t strangers to each other’s on-track tactics, having competed against each other since 2021, first in Late Model stock cars and then in Trucks.

Overall, they’ve competed against each other in more than 40 official series and feature events, counting CARS Tour Late Model and Truck Series races. They know how each other will act and react in certain situations.

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“I know we’re kind of cut from the same cloth from background of racing style,” Riggs said. “We’ve both got a lot of passion, and we don’t give each other an inch. ” Honeycutt agrees that their mindset is “pretty similar” and they “have a lot of respect for each other. ”Kaden Honeycutt.

Honeycutt doesn’t face Riggs as much as he once did in Late Model stock cars. Riggs has backed off his Late Model efforts while Honeycutt likes to compete in the short-track events to stay “race-wise… mentally sharp. ” In the Chase’s inaugural season in NASCAR’s Truck Series, Honeycutt possesses a 20-point advantage over Riggs entering Friday night’s final race. Throughout the season it was obvious the two were the class of the Truck Series.

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During the season, Riggs amassed seven victories and Honeycutt four. In Stage victories, Riggs acquired 14 and Honeycutt seven. Riggs is a second-generation driver while Honeycutt’s crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, possesses two Truck championships. Riggs’ father, Scott, competed in all three NASCAR national touring series in the 21st Century’s first 14 years.

His advice to his 24-year-old son this week is “just do your thing, you don’t try to overthink it. ” “I feel like over time I’ve definitely gotten calmer behind the wheel,” Riggs said.

“I definitely drive with my emotions on my sleeve. ”Meg Oliphant“Last year at Talladega I measured my heart rate, and I got up to 205 at one point,” Riggs continued.

“This year, I didn’t track it, but I don’t think I got over 100. I was really calm, just felt a lot more comfortable and in control. When I’m in control, I’m a lot more at ease. ”“He’s just taught me a lot on how to be a better person, better driver, how to handle things and situations and what to look for in a truck every single race track we go to,” Honeycutt said about his crew chief.

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This is the third year together for Riggs and his crew chief, Dylan Cappello, but “this is my first time coming to the final race of the year where I actually have a shot to get it done. ”A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.