NASCAR Statement on Kyle Busch's Passing

Champions Cup driver Kyle Busch has passed away at the age of 35. Busch was a two-time Cup champion and had been driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing. Before his death, Busch was prepared to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Busch was previously prepared to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, NASCAR announced with sadness and heartbreak that Kyle Busch , a two-time Cup champion, had passed away.

Busch had been driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, honoring his storied career and life. Kyle had earned more victories across NASCAR's top three series than any other driver and became a legend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with 234 career wins. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two young children, Brexton and Lennix, as well as his parents





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