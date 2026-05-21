NASCAR Statement on Kyle Busch's Passing

Champions Cup driver Kyle Busch has passed away at the age of 35. Busch was a two-time Cup champion and had been driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing. Before his death, Busch was prepared to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Busch was previously prepared to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, NASCAR announced with sadness and heartbreak that Kyle Busch , a two-time Cup champion, had passed away.
Busch had been driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, honoring his storied career and life. Kyle had earned more victories across NASCAR's top three series than any other driver and became a legend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with 234 career wins. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two young children, Brexton and Lennix, as well as his parents
Busch NASCAR High-End Motor Racing Champions Cup Race Car Driver Charlotte Motor Speedway Driver's Career Fierceness
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