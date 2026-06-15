NASCAR sends loud message to America-hating losers, Black driver's controversial paint scheme & drunk Jimmie!

NASCAR's Juneteenth ARCA paint scheme sparks backlash as Denny Hamlin wins third straight race and passes Kyle Busch on all-time wins list at Pocono.

Bud Cauley finally gets what he deserves with maiden PGA Tour victory, plus a check-in on US Open expectations World Cup fans can't stop smiling after a massive weekend of fun across the US, time capsules & brisket!

Braves outfielder's bizarre throw allows Mets to score as Atlanta drops series to rivalsScottish fan has priceless reaction after seeing New England Patriots cheerleaders at World Cup game Andy Reid addresses whether upcoming Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding is a distraction: 'Can't talk about it' Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović get emotional watching FOX coworker Alexi Lalas react to National Anthem The Athletic bewilderingly celebrates 'Zohran Mamdani sports summer' after New York Knicks win NBA Finals Spurs fan in a Dennis Rodman jersey goes viral trying to fight all of New York after Knicks win the NBA Finals Soccer reporter Giusy Meloni provides vacation coverage outside of World Cup, vintage Penny Lane & MontanaVictor Wembanyama boldly claims Spurs 'dominated' Knicks after losing NBA Finals in five gamesDiamondbacks vs Reds betting preview: Why one pitcher makes Cincinnati the play through five inningsSpurs coach Mitch Johnson dismisses Wembanyama anthem controversy ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5Obama casts DOUBT on Trump's Iran dealTrump says US will remove Iran's 'nuclear dust' in coming weeksRemember earlier this year, when Tyler Reddick was winning all the races and Denny Hamlin was seemingly the second-best driver on his own team?wins in a row for Hamlin after yesterday's fuel-saving clinic at Pocono.

And this is a guy who is supposed to be retiring after next season! For those keeping track back at home , Hamlin has now cut Reddick's points lead to a measly 19. I believe, at one point, that sucker was nearly 400. What a run by Denny, who passedWe'll talk more about Kyle later on.

You will never guess what fast food item was served at his funeral a few weeks ago. It's perfect. What else do y'all wanna talk about today? Did anyone see how Sunday's race started?

With arguably the most American command you'll ever see. TheBUBBA WALLACE 'SEEING RED' AFTER BEING WRECKED, FEMALE DRIVER RAGE-QUITS AND CRIES & NASCAR MISSED THE MARK I've also got a controversial paint scheme down in the ARCA Series, Brad Keselowski versus Bubba Wallace and Jimmie Johnson having a GOOD time overseas. Four tires, a splash of Sunoco racing fuel, and maybe an aspirin for Jimmie ... Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the 'Ben Franklin Gives The Command' edition — is LIVE!

Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. , on June 14, 2026. Before we get this water-cooler talk officially going, I want to quickly address some reader mail. We're at the nearly two-month mark of OutKick and Fox merging, and it's been ... bumpy ... at times.

Most of these things are. Help us middle agers and seniors out a little bit. Your story today was effectively a stream of consciousness rant with a bunch of screenshots. You're posting on Fox, not X, Instagram, Reddit etc. Please upgrade your writing style for your Fox readership.

Some of us choose to stay away from X, Instagram and the like, so posting a bunch of screenshots with links to additional story info on social media apps is useless. A little more opinionated. This column has been a culture shock to a lot of folks who haven't been here for the past four years. Monday Morning Pit-Stop is not your typical NASCAR story.

Frankly, that's how I like it. That's how I want it. If you want the typical NASCAR recap from yesterday, you can find it on the AP , or ESPN . That's not what I do.stuff.

Yes, we'll still talk about the race, but also the stuff that goes on behind the scenes. NASCAR fans pose for photos prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. , on June 14, 2026.

For example, I like to dive into things like Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross giving the command to start engines. While half the country spent the weekend complaining about America 250 and throwing a tantrum over UFC at the White House lawn, NASCAR chose to lean into it. Actors dressed as Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross give the command to start the engine before the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

, on June 14, 2026. As for the scene itself, it was simple — as simple as Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross telling 40 professional stock car drivers to fire engines for a 400-mile race can be — but spoke volumes.into its core fanbase right now. They have been for about a year now. Ever since Trump came to last year's Daytona 500, really.

For those of you who lived through All I saw last weekend were folks b------ing and moaning about America 250, and how divided we are, and how ashamed we should be right now. Hogwash. Get outta here with that nonsense. This is America.

We are the greatest country in the world, and we should be damn proud of it. It wasn't all ham and eggs this weekend for NASCAR. It never is. Down in the ARCA Series, Dystany Spurlock unveiled a new paint scheme that, um ... turned some heads:Shockingly, the Juneteenth scheme did NOT go over well with the fans.

Let's dive in and get a pulse-check from the comments section: Yeah promote racism every chance you get nascar! Bunch of virtue signaling clowns! This has no place in sports or entertainment! Well, I’m not watching the Arca series now.

Best of luck with this crap. Can’t wait to see the July 4th one celebrating 250 years of this great nation! Surely they will do one!! Dystany Spurlock waits on the grid before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Del.

, on May 15, 2026. I could go on and on. Seriously. There are nearly 400 comments under that one post from Bob.

The minute I saw it come across my timeline, I knew y'all would be fired up, and you were. I usually don't care about paint schemes in NASCAR, but this one certainly grabbed my attention. NOTHING will beat the BLM carFor what it's worth, Dystany finished last after wrecking early in the race ... on the same lap as Bobby Earnhardt. OK, let's get to a couple quick-hitters on the way out.

First up? Let's head back out to Pocono and check in with Brad Keselowski after he got caught up in a wreck and"It looked to me that a-- — plowed from way behind, wrecked him at the last second right in front of me. I cleared the first wave of the wreck, but not the second wave.

" I think Brad probably wants that back. Just a hunch. And I'm talking about both the phrasing AND the blame. I love blaming Bubba as much as the next guy, but ... that wreck had nothing to do with Bubba.

Fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. Next? Let's get to our weekly Kyle Busch update. This one is light-hearted, by the way, so don't worry.

Nothing sad or ominous to share this week.

"Somehow, he must have known how badly many of us wish we could have had one last Double-Double with him: Hundreds were flown in for his service. So I sat there, cried and had that one last Double-Double w him.

" Apparently, Kyle Busch loved In-N-Out so much they had hundreds of burgers flown in for his private ceremony two weeks ago. It doesn't get much better than that, folks. God, I love NASCAR. And I love this country.

You ain't getting this sort of behavior over in Europe. No shot. Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross and In-N-Out.

Finally, on the way out, here's a radio interview from Le Mans over the weekend where Jimmie Johnson not only attended, but, apparently, partook. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP OK, that's it for today. Good work, everyone. On the way out, here's Denny Hamlin winning and then getting a banana thrown at him during his post-race interview.





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