Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will serve as the honorary starter of Sunday's Anduril 250 on Naval Base Coronado, amidst speculation of high-profile attendees for the first-ever NASCAR Cup race held in San Diego County. Meanwhile, local athletes with strong ties to San Diego will be part of Saturday's dignitary lineup for O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 250.

Coronado, CA - Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, No. 54, moves through turn eight during practice before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado on Friday, June 19, 2026, in Coronado, CA. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will serve as the honorary starter of Sunday's Anduril 250 on Naval Base Coronado , and speculation is swirling that there might be more high-profile attendees for the first-ever NASCAR Cup race held in San Diego County.

NASCAR had no comment on the rumors, and any announcement of a visit by, say, a president or vice president would come directly from Washington. Hegseth's visit was announced Friday morning by the U.S. Department of War.

Meanwhile, two athletes with strong local ties will be part of Saturday's dignitary lineup for O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 250. Super Bowl champion quarterback and former San Diego Chargers star Drew Brees will serve as the Grand Marshal, while Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman will be riding shotgun in the pace car. Road racing phenom Shane van Gisbergen got his NASCAR start driving the Project 91 car for Trackhouse racing.

Trackhouse uses the car on occasion to give an international driver a shot at American stock car racing. Trackhouse struck gold with van Gisbergen. This week, former Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen, who sat on the pole in a BMW a week ago for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be in the Project 91 car.

'I've never driven one of these cars, I never even thought it was a possibility,' Magnussen said Friday before Cup practice. 'I've been fascinated by NASCAR. My dad had a little experience 25 years ago. But not many European drivers get this opportunity.

'These are very different cars as well as differences in the way people race each other. I wanted the NASCAR experience. But I'm being thrown into the deep end. I have no experience with these types of cars and it looks like a most challenging track.

'These are real cars. I'm open-minded. I want to have fun with this. But I have no experience at all here.

' Capt. Loren Jacobi, the commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, has felt the excitement growing with his 33,000-member command.

'This is a dream come true for us,' Jabobi said of NASCAR San Diego. 'NASCAR has been a great partner for us. We have a chance to share our story. And NASCAR has cooperated hand-in-hand with us on that and everything else.

NASCAR has gone above and beyond.

'The excitement continues to build. Our personnel is seeing everything come into focus. And our involvement has been strengthened by the NASCAR teams reaching out to become involved with individual commands.

'At the same time, there has been no impact to our mission and readiness. The top goal is always to maintain operational readiness.

' NASCAR's race at Naval Base Coronado has a positive impact on all the services, Benjamin Kohlmann, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy said Friday. 'It's been pretty amazing,' said Kohlmann. 'Everyone is rooting for this weekend. I think this carries over to servicemen everywhere.

' There will be a naval reserve officer driving in Saturday's O'Reilly Auto Parts race. Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, of Coronado's Amphibious Construction Battalion One, will be driving the Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing.

'We don't wear the uniform every day as reservists,' said Iwuji. 'But we continue to give value and serve the Navy. My largest worlds coming together this weekend. I couldn't write this script any better.

' NASCAR Cup driver Brad Keselowski has family members who are active Navy personnel and has worked with the Navy for almost two decades. Thursday, he visited with crewmen aboard the nuclear submarine Greenville on Ballast Point.

'It's always an honor for me,' said Keselowski. 'I love getting to know them. It's amazing their high level of professionalism and performance under demanding conditions.





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