NASCAR's Daytona 500 Qualifying Format Explained: A Guide to the 41st Car and More

This article comprehensively explains NASCAR's unique qualifying format for the Daytona 500, including the potential addition of a 41st car, the roles of chartered and open cars, and the step-by-step process of determining the starting lineup.

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 on FOX utilizes a unique qualifying format that can be intricate to grasp. Adding to the complexity is a new rule that potentially, but doesn't guarantee, inserts a 41st car into what has traditionally been a 40-car field. Let's break down the qualifying process for the February 16 race at Daytona International Speedway:The 36 drivers of chartered cars automatically secure their spots in the race.

This list comprises drivers such as AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Riley Herbst, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Zane Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Shane van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, and Cody Ware. The remaining spots are filled by non-chartered open cars. Nine open drivers vie for these positions, including Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, Jimmie Johnson, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Chandler Smith, Martin Truex Jr., and JJ Yeley. These drivers can earn a spot through two avenues. Firstly, they can finish as the highest-ranking open driver in their qualifying race on Thursday. Alternatively, if they don't advance through their qualifying race, they can secure a spot as one of the top two open cars (excluding those who qualified via the race) in single-car qualifying on Wednesday.A noteworthy addition this year is a new rule for 2025 that allows NASCAR to award a spot to a driver with exceptional credentials and the potential to enhance the event's marketability. Castroneves, driving an open car, is the beneficiary of this provision. His Trackhouse Racing team was the sole applicant before the deadline, making him the sole contender for this special provisional. However, there's a caveat. If Castroneves utilizes the provisional, his team forfeits any prize money for the event. Consequently, he aspires to qualify naturally. If he qualifies naturally as an open car, the field will consist of 40 cars, resulting in five open cars missing the race. Conversely, if he doesn't qualify naturally and utilizes the provisional, the field expands to 41 cars, with four open cars missing out.On Wednesday night, all 45 cars will undertake one qualifying lap, with the top 10 progressing to a second round for an additional lap. The drivers finishing first and second in the final round will secure the front row for the Daytona 500, with the fastest driver earning the pole position. The top two open drivers from Wednesday night also guarantee their entry into the Daytona 500 field, as they can always rely on their qualifying time if they fail to advance through the Thursday night races.Two 150-lap races on Thursday night will determine the remaining starting positions and fill the final two spots in the field. The 36 charter teams will be evenly divided between these two races based on their Wednesday night qualifying speed (the first race featuring those who qualified first, third, fifth, and so on, while the second race includes those who qualified second, fourth, sixth and so on). The nine open cars will also be divided (five in the first race, four in the second) based on their Wednesday night qualifying speed. All cars will line up according to their qualifying speed.The top-finishing open driver in each of the Thursday night races earns a spot in the Daytona 500 field. Subsequently, the two open drivers with the fastest qualifying speeds from Wednesday night, among the remaining seven, also secure their entry. If Castroneves is not one of the open drivers who earns a spot, he will receive the 41st and final place in the field (resulting in four open cars missing the race). If he is among those four drivers, the field will consist of 40 cars, and five open drivers will fail to qualify. The outcomes of the first race will determine the inside row for Rows 2 through 19, while the results of the second race will establish the outside row for the same range. The two open drivers who qualify based on their Wednesday night speed will start in Row 20 (spots 39 and 40). Should Castroneves qualify with the provisional, he would begin the race in 41st place





