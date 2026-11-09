NASCAR’s 2026 Season Delivered the Parity It Wanted

Kyle Larson won the championship for Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick led Toyota with six victories, and Ryan Blaney closed the season with a Ford win at Homestead.

Parity is a word that has been at the forefront of NASCAR’s vocabulary for decades and when the checkered flag waved on the 2026 Cup Series season there was little doubt that this year achieved the sanctioning body’s objective.

Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson won his third championship in six years. Toyota driver Tyler Reddick claimed the most race victories with six. Ford driver Ryan Blaney won the season finale, tying him with Toyota driver Denny Hamlin for the second most victories this year at four. And when it came to Stage victories, Larson and Blaney tied for the most with nine each.

Also read Blue Angels Remove Pilot Scott Laux for Failing Standards, Ending 2026 Season Early

With Larson possessing a 67-point advantage over Christopher Bell entering the season finale, the Hendrick Motorsports driver clinched his second consecutive title when he finished fourth in the first Stage. Larson’s accomplishment provided Hendrick Motorsports with its record 16th Cup championship since 1984 when the organization made its debut.

“I got the word that we had clinched it. I started driving like an idiot,” Larson said with a smile.

“I’m more mad at myself. ”Known for ripping the high line just inches from the wall at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Larson scrapped the wall several times. Crew Chief Cliff Daniels told Larson his car’s nose had separated from the splitter. He said they repaired it with bear bond, also known as 200 mph tape.

Larson never led in the season finale, he left that to teammate William Byron who fought Hamlin, Reddick and Blaney for the victory in the race’s closing laps. Hamlin was the race’s top lap leader, setting the pace for 87 laps in the 267-lap race.

Advertisement

However, with six laps to go while fighting Reddick, Blaney and Byron for the win, Hamlin scrapped the wall, removing himself from victory contention. Byron fell back after Reddick passed him, but the 23XI Racing driver couldn’t shake Blaney. The duel between the two was reminiscent of two years ago when Reddick dramatically passed Blaney on the final lap for the victory.

This year Blaney was the pursuer, and with two laps remaining, the Team Penske driver reversed the ending to claim his 21st career victory.

“It’s nice to get a little redemption from that,” Blaney admitted after taking a 0.314-second victory over Reddick. “Sometimes being the pursuer is almost a little bit easier than the leader. ” Even though Blaney didn’t have a chance at the championship entering the season finale, he achieved his objective of moving from seventh to fourth in the standings. In fact, Team Penske had all three of its drivers finish in the top 10 in the standings this year.

Joey Logano placed seventh while Austin Cindric took 10th.

“I think definitely being top five is fantastic,” Blaney said. “It’s financially beneficial to finish as high as you can. That part was our goal. ” Blaney admitted that gaining three positions in the standings in the final race was a tall order, but when Chase Briscoe’s Toyota suffered engine failure on lap 78, that opened the door for him to make it into the top five in the standings “if we had a monster day.

”1. Ryan Blaney , Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, Running , 713. William Byron , Valvoline Chevrolet, Running , 415. Bubba Wallace , Columbia PFG Toyota, Running , 367.

Austin Cindric , Discount Tire Ford, Running , 439. Noah Gragson, Long John Silver's Ford, Running , 2811. Ty Gibbs , Monster Energy Toyota, Running , 2613. Josh Berry, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, Running , 2415.

Advertisement

Austin Hill , Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet, Running , 017. Joey Logano , Shell Pennzoil Ford, Running , 2019. Connor Zilisch, Red Bull Chevrolet, Running , 1821. Justin Haley , Spectrum Chevrolet, Running , 023.

AJ Allmendinger, Celsius Chevrolet, Running , 1425. Ryan Preece , Kroger/Thomas' High Protein Bagels Ford, Running , 1227. Ross Chastain, Busch Light Chevrolet, Running , 1029. Cole Custer, Sysco/Hooters Chevrolet, Running , 831.

Ty Dillon, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet, Running , 633. Riley Herbst, Basic Water Toyota, Running , 435. Cody Ware, Super.com Chevrolet, Running , 237. Casey Mears, The Gracie Foundation Chevrolet, Running , 139.

Chase Briscoe , Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Engine , 0Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Zane Smith, Daniel Suarez. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford.

Blaney won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race for his 21st career Cup Series victory, his fourth win and 23rd top-10 finish of 2026. It was his first victory and fourth top-10 finish in 12 races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tyler Reddick finished second for his sixth top-10 finish in seven races at Homestead-Miami and his 21st top-10 of 2026. William Byron finished third for his fifth top-10 finish in nine races at the track.

Connor Zilisch was the highest-finishing rookie in 19th and won the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award. Kyle Larson won the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship, finishing 49 points ahead of Christopher Bell. Toyota won the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer's Championship. A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.