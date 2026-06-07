NASCAR legend Kyle Busch remembered as a champion after tragic death

Richard Childress honors Kyle Busch, describing him as one of the sport's greatest drivers. Busch died after complications from pneumonia, sepsis and hemorrhagic shock. The family thanks fans for outpouring of support and announces a scholarship for young racers.

Kyle Busch will be remembered as one of the greatest racers in NASCAR history, according to Richard Childress , who paid tribute to the 49‑year‑old driver at the Michigan International Speedway on June 6.

Childress, now 80, described Busch as a competitor who was often perceived as difficult and unlikely to endure a long career, yet who devoted his life to the sport he loved. Busch spent the final three seasons of his career behind the wheel of a Chevrolet for Childress Racing, achieving multiple victories in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

On May 20, while preparing for a race in Concord, North Carolina, Busch became unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed that a cascade of medical complications-beginning with bacterial pneumonia, followed by sepsis, intravascular coagulation and ultimately hemorrhagic shock caused by severe blood loss-led to his death.

In the days leading up to his passing, Busch had a brief but poignant interview with Fox Sports 1 reporter Amanda Busick after winning the Ecosave 200 at the Craftsman Truck Series event on May 15. When asked why the excitement of racing never faded, Busch answered that the thrill of competition was a constant source of joy. The interview was one of the last public moments captured of the driver before his health deteriorated.

Childress, reflecting on the loss, said the news had deeply affected not only the racing community but also all the staff and families associated with Richard Childress Racing. He admitted that sleepless nights and a profound sense of grief have marked his recent days, remembering the plans he had to offer Busch a contract extension and to support the racing aspirations of Busch's 11‑year‑old son, Brexton, who hopes to follow his father's path.

The team announced on May 22 that it would honor Busch's legacy by establishing a scholarship program for young drivers and by continuing to mentor Brexton in his amateur racing pursuits. In a heartfelt statement released on June 5, the Busch family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they received. They thanked friends, fans, and colleagues for the prayers, messages, flowers, meals and countless acts of kindness that helped them endure the most painful period of their lives.

The family emphasized that the love and generosity shown by the racing community reaffirmed the special place Kyle held in the hearts of many, offering a measure of comfort amid an otherwise overwhelming loss





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyle Busch Richard Childress NASCAR Death Legacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASCAR Mourns the Loss of Two-Time Cup Champion Kyle Busch at 41Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport's most iconic drivers, passed away suddenly at age 41. His family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support during this heartbreaking time.

Read more »

Kyle Busch's wife opens up after NASCAR legend's death: 'Our hearts are absolutely shattered'Kyle Busch's wife released a statement on Friday following the NASCAR legend's tragic death. Here's what to know.

Read more »

Samantha Busch says family feels ‘not alone’ in first statement since Kyle Busch’s deathBusch, a NASCAR legend, died at 41 years old on May 21 of severe pneumonia.

Read more »

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch speaks out for the 1st time after his deathKyle Busch and Samantha Busch were married for 16 years before he died last month.

Read more »