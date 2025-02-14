NASCAR Legend Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Team's Daytona 500 Qualifying Setback

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team faced a disappointing result during the Daytona 500 qualifying. Justin Allgaier, driving for JR Motorsports, failed to secure a spot in the race, but has another chance in the Duel later today. While Earnhardt Jr. expressed disappointment, Chase Briscoe secured pole position for the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, marking a strong start to the season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts after his team faced a somewhat disappointing result on the first day of the Daytona 500 race weekend. The 2025 NASCAR season kicked off at the Daytona International Speedway with 45 cars vying for a spot in the prestigious race, often called the Great American Race. Among them was the No. 40 Chevrolet driven by Justin Allgaier , representing Dale Earnhardt Jr. 's JR Motorsports.

Naturally, with it being their first foray into the Cup Series, the pressure on Earnhardt's team was immense. Having already tasted success in the Xfinity Series, expectations were incredibly high as they stepped up to the Cup Series. Unfortunately, Justin Allgaier failed to secure a position in the race during Qualifying yesterday. However, he has another opportunity during the Duel later today. Commenting on the missed Daytona 500 spot from Qualifying, Earnhardt Jr. posted on social media: 'Damn it woulda been nice to lock in tonight...But we get to come back tomorrow and race our way into the Daytona 500 in a dual. Living the dream.' Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe secured pole position for the Daytona 500 in the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE with Joe Gibbs Racing. Briscoe expressed his excitement, stating, 'It's a great way to start our season. What an unbelievable way to start off the year with Toyota. To be able to be the guy to deliver them the first of anything when they've already accomplished so much, it's pretty cool.' He further shared his gratitude towards his team and the opportunity to lead the pack in the iconic race.Austin Cindric managed to place his No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the second position on the grid for the Daytona 500. In a press release after Qualifying, Cindric highlighted his team's hard work and expressed pride in securing a front row start. He emphasized the importance of this achievement for their pit selection and overall strategy for the race weekend. Cindric also acknowledged the consistent performance of Ford Performance at superspeedways and their aspirations to maintain that momentum throughout the event. For the latest NASCAR news, visit Newsweek Sports





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Dale Earnhardt Jr. JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Qualifying Duel Pole Position

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports To Debut in Cup Series at 2025 Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, will make its Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier driving. The No. 40 Chevrolet, sponsored by Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey, will need to qualify through speed or qualifying races to secure a spot in the race.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to enter Daytona 500 as owner with Justin Allgaier drivingDale Earnhardt Jr. will be an owner at the Daytona 500 for the first time in 2025 with Justin Allgaier driving and Chris Stapleton sponsoring the car.

Read more »

Veteran NASCAR Driver Releases Scathing Statement After Daytona 500 DisqualificationVeteran driver Mike Wallace criticized NASCAR for barring him from the 2025 Daytona 500 due to his inactivity.

Read more »

Chandler Smith Lands NASCAR Daytona 500 Seat After Shock DisqualificationChandler Smith will make his Daytona 500 debut in 2025, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Garage 66 after Mike Wallace was disqualified.

Read more »

Mike Wallace Disqualified From Daytona 500: NASCAR Driver Left Confused and DisappointedNASCAR veteran Mike Wallace was unexpectedly disqualified from the 2025 Daytona 500, leaving him and his fans bewildered. Wallace aimed to honor his late wife's memory in this iconic race, but NASCAR stated they never approved his participation. The driver expressed confusion and disappointment over the handling of the situation, feeling NASCAR denied him a chance to share a touching story.

Read more »

2025 NASCAR Season to Kick Off with Daytona 500The 2025 NASCAR season will begin on February 16th at Daytona International Speedway with the iconic Daytona 500. The 36-race season will conclude in November with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona Speedweeks will start on February 12th with pole qualifying and feature the twin Daytona Duel races on the following night. William Byron, the defending champion, will look to repeat his victory from the 2024 Daytona 500.

Read more »