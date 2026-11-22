Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire Motorsports, and Chris Gabehart have all asked a federal judge to rule in their favor before the scheduled trial.

With the federal lawsuits involving Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire Motorsports, and Chris Gabehart scheduled for trial in slightly more than two months, the parties in the litigation have asked US District Judge Susan C. Rodriguez to provide a summary judgment on the issues.

A summary judgment is when a judge is asked to decide a legal claim without holding a trial. The person or party making the request believes the key facts aren’t disputed, and the law entitles them to win. The summary judgement hearing is scheduled for December 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joe Gibbs Racing is asking for a summary judgment on Spire’s counterclaims, contending they no longer exist since JGR has provided Spire the relief its counterclaims seek.

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In Spire’s counterclaims against JGR, the NASCAR operation accused JGR of breach of contract, breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment involving an alleged employee exchange. Spire claimed it released employee Robert Smith from his non-compete clause so he could accept a job with JGR as the car chief for Ty Gibbs. Spire said JGR was to release a comparable employee that Spire wanted or pay the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team $100,000.

JGR also requested a summary judgment regarding Gabehart’s counterclaim, contending it didn’t show a genuine dispute of fact that was legally relevant to his claim. Gabehart contends JGR breached his contract and violated North Carolina’s Wage and Hour Act. He also claims the non-compete clause in his contract with JGR isn’t enforceable because he didn’t violate it. Spire has requested a summary judgment in its favor regarding all of the claims JGR alleged in its lawsuit against the race team.

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Like JGR, Spire contends there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact. JGR claimed Spire violated the North Carolina Trade Secrets Protection Act, the North Carolina’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and intentionally and improperly disrupted Gabehart’s business relationship with JGR. Gabehart also has requested a summary judgment in his favor regarding the noncompete clause in his contract with JGR, violation of the wage and hour act and the trade secrets act.

In addition to the four summary judgment motions, all three have asked the judge to exclude the testimony and opinions of eight expert witnesses. JGR has four it wants excluded as does Spire and Gabehart. A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.