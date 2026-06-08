NASCAR Just Had One of Its Hardest Hits of 2026, Elliott and Bell Collision Damages SAFER Barrier

NASCAR's 15th race of the season was red-flagged due to a huge hit between Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott with 50 laps remaining.

With 51 laps to go in the final stage of the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Chase Elliott's No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet got loose, lost control, and slammed Christopher Bell's No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota into the wall.

The impact was large enough that the SAFER barrier squeezed itself halfway towards the outer concrete wall, causing a red flag for repairs to the corner. Both drivers were quick to get their windows net down and were able to walk away from their vehicles. Elliott could be seen apologizing to Bell for the hard hit, which he repeated in his TV and media availability after being cleared from the infield care center.

"Yeah, I'm fine," Elliott told Kim Coon of NASCAR on Prime. "Totally my fault. I feel really bad for Bell and just taking him out, I was just trying to run in the bottom and make use of our fresh tires and try and at least get to second. I was hoping or hopefully even stay side by side with him.

"But yeah, I got in there, got free and thought I was going to spin and was kind of committing to spinning out, and as soon as I started to commit to spinning it just hooked up and hooked it right and unfortunately sent Christopher in the wall super hard and me shortly there behind," Elliott recounted. "So yeah, just racing really hard. I felt like that was kind of a turning point in the race.

We needed to make something happen and stepped over the line again and paid for it.

", Joe Gibbs has come to check on his driver. This is the second year in a row that the Michigan race has been red flag, last year a multicar incident during stage two sent Elliott's teammate Alex Bowman headfirst into the wall. Bowman described the hit as the most painful of his career, even worse than when he broke his back in a sprint car accident in 2022.

Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.





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