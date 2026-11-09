NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Final Standings Shuffle

Driver standings fluctuated throughout the 10-race Chase as positions four through 15 changed during the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Ryan Blaney finished fourth in points with four season victories, while Tyler Reddick moved to fifth after a second-place finish. Chase Briscoe dropped from fourth to sixth due to a blown engine, and Joey Logano fell to seventh. William Byron took eighth after finishing third, swapping places with Ty Gibbs who dropped to ninth. Austin Cindric cracked the top 10 for the first time, finishing 10th. Bubba Wallace secured 11th while Chase Elliott fell to 12th. Daniel Suarez jumped two spots to 13th, Carson Hocevar dropped to 14th, and Ryan Preece fell to 15th. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin finished second and third respectively in the final standings.

With Stage points and an increase in the points for winning, the driver standings were in constant flux throughout the 10-race Chase. In fact, positions four through 15 changed in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ryan Blaney made it to fourth with his fourth victory this season, while Tyler Reddick advanced to fifth with his second-place finish in the season finale. Chase Briscoe’s blown engine early in the race dropped him from fourth to sixth, while Joey Logano fell from fifth to seventh. William Byron’s third-place finish allowed him to exchange positions with Ty Gibbs. Byron took eighth while Gibbs dropped to ninth.

Also read NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Broadcast Information

Austin Cindric cracked the top 10 for the first time in his Cup career, finishing 10th in the standings. Bubba Wallace secured 11th while Chase Elliott dropped from 10th to 12th. Daniel Suarez’s eighth-place finish allowed him to jump two positions from 15th to 13th. Carson Hocevar’s suspension resulted in him dropping one position from 13th to 14th.

Ryan Preece fell one position to 15th with his 25th-place finish at Homestead. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin finished second and third, respectively, in the standings.

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“I was really loose in the daylight and pretty fast and we felt like whenever the nighttime came that we were going to get better and, honestly, it was the opposite,” Bell said. “Just kind of got a little bit worse compared to the guys up front. We did what we needed to do today but didn’t do what we needed to do throughout the previous nine.

” Hamlin was the top lap leader in the season finale, leading 87 of the 267 laps, and he admitted going for the win in the closing laps cost him some places when he hit the wall.

“Certainly, picked up a little speed from where we were on the other mile-and-a-half last time,” said Hamlin, who finished sixth in Sunday’s Homestead race. “Every way you can measure the year, it’s been really, really good. We are extremely happy with the 36 races that we put together. It’s really tough to do in this sport.

Certainly felt good to be competitive from the first to the last. ”A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

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In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.