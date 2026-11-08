NASCAR Cup Series Championship Livestream: How to Watch the Race Online for Free

Here’s how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race online, including ways to stream the NASCAR race for free.

Two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson is the favorite to win on Sunday with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin.

The Joe Gibbs drivers will need to be perfect if either wants to catch the Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and take home their first Cup Series title. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. The race will be available to watch at home on NBC.service that carries NBC.

Also read Justin Allgaier Wins 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship

Below are three of our favorites — all of which offer free trials that will let you watch the NASCAR race for free online. NASCAR fans can get a free Cup Series Championship race livestream with DirecTV, which carries NBC in its MyNews and MySports Genre Packs and all of its Streaming Packages. All DirecTV subscriptions start with aFubo is another great live TV streaming service that carries NBC for a NASCAR Cup Series Championship race livestream.

Advertisement

Packages start at $88.99 a month , and all of them begin with aFans can also use YouTube TV to stream the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race online. YouTube TV subscriptions begin with a and start at a discounted rate of $49.99 a month after that. After the introductory period, pricing settles starting at $71.99 a month.