NASCAR Crew Chiefs Dismissed Ahead of Daytona 500 for Rule Violations

Two NASCAR crew chiefs were dismissed just before the Daytona 500 for rule violations, impacting the race preparations of drivers Todd Gilliland and Cody Ware. The dismissals add further pressure to these teams facing challenges in recent seasons. NASCAR is also implementing significant regulatory changes for 2025, including stricter penalties and a revised practice schedule.

NASCAR has confirmed the dismissal of two crew chiefs just before the iconic Daytona 500 race due to rule violations . Chris Lawson from Front Row Motorsport s and Billy Plourde from Rick Ware Racing were dismissed for issues related to improper weights found on their respective cars. This decision affects drivers Todd Gilliland , racing the No. 34 car, and Cody Ware , piloting the No. 51 car, both of whom are guaranteed a spot on the starting grid as chartered entries.

Front Row Motorsports, the team behind Todd Gilliland's No. 34 car, has been struggling in recent seasons, although progressed in 2024. They, alongside 23XI Racing, have started a legal battle with NASCAR over alleged monopolistic practices. Similarly, Rick Ware Racing will need to adjust quickly. Cody Ware, the driver of the No. 51 car and the son of the team owner Rick Ware, faces a tough race ahead given his struggle with consistency in the Cup Series in previous seasons.Stepping in for Lawson is Kevyn Rebolledo, who brings experience as an engineer from Team Penske, though his stint as a crew chief in the Cup Series is somewhat limited. Meanwhile, Tommy Baldwin, a NASCAR veteran with over two decades of experience, will replace Billy Plourde. Baldwin is expected to bring stability with his comprehensive background. These dismissals could add extra stress to these teams. The interplay between crew chiefs and drivers is crucial, and changes can impact decision-making and communication during the race. However, being chartered entries, the affected cars still retain their start on the grid, safeguarding their place in the race despite these hiccups. There are substantial regulatory changes coming for 2025, including stricter penalties to avoid race manipulation and a revamped practice structure for superspeedways. These changes include limiting practice sessions to just 50 minutes before qualifying. This has been questioned by drivers, with Christopher Bell, for instance, questioning the limited practice, whereas Dale Earnhardt Jr. has supported this.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Crew Chiefs Rule Violations Todd Gilliland Cody Ware Motorsports Racing News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Veteran NASCAR Driver Releases Scathing Statement After Daytona 500 DisqualificationVeteran driver Mike Wallace criticized NASCAR for barring him from the 2025 Daytona 500 due to his inactivity.

Read more »

Chandler Smith Lands NASCAR Daytona 500 Seat After Shock DisqualificationChandler Smith will make his Daytona 500 debut in 2025, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Garage 66 after Mike Wallace was disqualified.

Read more »

Mike Wallace Disqualified From Daytona 500: NASCAR Driver Left Confused and DisappointedNASCAR veteran Mike Wallace was unexpectedly disqualified from the 2025 Daytona 500, leaving him and his fans bewildered. Wallace aimed to honor his late wife's memory in this iconic race, but NASCAR stated they never approved his participation. The driver expressed confusion and disappointment over the handling of the situation, feeling NASCAR denied him a chance to share a touching story.

Read more »

2025 NASCAR Season to Kick Off with Daytona 500The 2025 NASCAR season will begin on February 16th at Daytona International Speedway with the iconic Daytona 500. The 36-race season will conclude in November with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona Speedweeks will start on February 12th with pole qualifying and feature the twin Daytona Duel races on the following night. William Byron, the defending champion, will look to repeat his victory from the 2024 Daytona 500.

Read more »

NASCAR driver Ross Chastin discusses Daytona 500, Super Bowl commercial, and goals for 2025 seasonRoss Chastain narrowly missed out on winning last year's Daytona 500. After his Super Bowl commercials hits TV, he plans on taking the checkered flag and more.

Read more »

2025 Daytona 500 odds: Kyle Larson new favorite in NASCAR's 'Great American Race'The Daytona 500 on FOX is almost here, and Kyle Larson is the new favorite. Check out the latest odds for NASCAR's 'Great American Race.'

Read more »