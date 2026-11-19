NASCAR has unveiled the format,eligibility requirements, and qualifying procedures for the 2027 Wheatley Vodka Clash, which returns to the Daytona International Speedway oval on February 13 after years at other venues. The twenty-two-driver field is limited to past race and pole winners from the 2026 season, along wiTh full-time competitors who held championship titles.

Return to Daytona International Speedway

Eligibility and Field Composition

NASCAR has officially confirmed the details for the 2027 Wheatley Vodka Clash , marking a significant moment in the racing calendar as the exhibition event returns to the high-banked oval of Daytona International Speedway . Scheduled for Saturday, February 13, the non-points race will serve as the opening act for Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, building anticipation for the 69th running of the Daytona 500 . This return to the track represents a homecoming for The Clash,which last competed on the Daytona oval in February 2020. Between 2021 and 2025, the event was held at alternative venues, including the Los Angeles Coliseum and Bowman Gray Stadium, but the overwhelming desire from fans for a return to the World Center of Racing has brought the series back to its historic roots. Frank Kelleher , President of Daytona International Speedway , emphasized that the decision was driven by fan feedback, noting that hosting the event under the lights provides an ideal way to kick off the prestigious week of racing that culminates in the season's most valuable prize.

The field for the 2027 Clash is restricted to a highly competitive group of twenty-two drivers,ensuring that only the most successful participants from the previous season seize the track. Eligibility is strictly limited to winners of pole positions or races during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Additionally, the list includes past Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2026, as well as former Cup Series champions who also raced full-time during that same year. A unique provision grants Dodge,the original equipment manufacturer, one provisional designation for a full-period driver, which pushes the maximum field size to twenty-two entries. This inclusive yet exclusive criteria ensures that the event features current champions and recent winners. notable drivers meeting these qualifications include Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe,Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs. While Brad Keselowski is eligible due to his status as a past champion who raced full-time, the final roster remains subject to confirmation of team entries and manufacturer allocations.

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Unique Qualifying Procedures and Car Specifications

A defining feature of the 2027 Clash is the introduction of a specialized qualifying format that allows teams to utilize distinct auto setups for the period trial compared to the race itself. NASCAR will provide teams with specific parameters, indicating that simulation models predict single-auto speeds will exceed two hundred miles per hour. This allows engineers to design a auto optimized purely for speed rather than race durability, adding a layer of technical strategy and excitement for spectators. The qualifying sessiOn will consist of a full green-flag lap followed by a pit stop on lap two. Drivers must enter pit road at the regulated speed limit, where they are required to execute a four-tire change using simulated fuel cans. The clock runs from the green flag to the checkered flag at the end of the pit sequence, with strict penalties applied for any speeding or infractions. This complex procedure tests not only driver skill but too the precision and speed of the pit crew under pressure.

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Race Format and Competition Caution

The main event itself is structured as a seventy-lap shootout designed to deliver high-stakes competition without the extended wear of a longer points race. A key strategic element is built into the race with a competition caution scheduled for lap thirty. This mandatory pit halt requires every vehicle on the track to change all four tires, leveling the playing field and forcing drivers to restart and engage in close-quarters racing. The simplified format aims to maximize green-flag racing and overtaking opportunities, maintaining the intense pace that fans expect from a speedway event. Following the Clash,the Speedweeks schedule continues with the Duels at Daytona on Thursday, February 18, followed by support series races for the Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. The week will conclude with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 21, with live coverage available on FOX. This streamlined approach to the exhibition race ensures that it remains a thrilling spectacle, bridging the gap between the preseason preparation and the start of the championship season.