Nasal Spray Recalled Over Microbial Failure

NeilMed Pharmaceuticals issues a Class 2 recall of NasoGel Spray due to microbial contamination concerns.

NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has issued an international recall of 89,312 units of its NasoGel Spray due to concerns about microbial contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall last week, stating that NeilMed received eleven customer reports about an unpleasant odor emanating from the product. A combination of routine testing and consumer complaints prompted the company to initiate the recall of three specific lots of the spray.

NeilMed first informed customers about the recall on December 28, 2024, explaining that microbial failure was detected during routine stability testing. Microbial failure can encompass various issues, including the presence of bacteria or a lack of sterility. The FDA classified this recall as a Class 2 Device Recall, indicating a potential for adverse medical consequences. This is the second-highest classification for an FDA product recall.If you believe you have an affected product, it's crucial not to use it. Contact NeilMed for instructions on how to safely dispose of the product. The recall specifically includes NeilMed NasoGel for Dry Noses, with lot numbers NGS751, NGS757, and NGS762, featuring the UPC code: 00705928045309. The affected product was sold in 20 U.S. states and internationally in Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It was available both in physical retail stores and online through platforms like Amazon. For a comprehensive list of affected SKUs, product codes, and states, please refer to the FDA's website. The NeilMed website also provides a statement about the recall, offering more details about potential customer experiences and contact instructions for inquiries





Nasal Spray Recall Microbial Failure Neilmed Pharmaceuticals FDA Recall Nasogel Spray

