NASA Voyager 1 Reaches One Light-Day From Earth

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft will have traveled one light-day from Earth, more than 16 billion miles, on Nov. 18. The agency will mark the milestone with a global golden light event and a Nov. 19 discussion featuring mission members about Voyager 1 and 2 status, interstellar science, and an upcoming NASA+ documentary.

Launched nearly 50 years ago in 1977, NASA’s Voyager 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 18 will have traveled one light-day from Earth, which is more than 16 billion miles .

Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object, and any light from Earth would take 24 hours to reach the spacecraft. NASA will highlight this historic milestone with two events. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, NASA invites the world to participate in “Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day” by creating a symbolic wave of golden light encircling the planet after sunset. NASA has created a website that enables smart phones and tablets to flash “VGR”, Voyager’s call sign, in morse code.

Also read Voyager 1 is almost one light-day away from Earth

Everyone is encouraged to capture photos or videos of their light-day signal and share it on social platforms, tagging @NASA. On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. EST , NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will host a moderated discussion with mission members and NASA leadership about the status of Voyager 1 and 2, the unique science the twin probes continue to gather in interstellar space, and the challenges of keeping the spacecraft operating for so long over such vast distances.

A Q&A with media and other audience members will follow. In addition, there also will be a preview of the upcoming NASA+ Voyager documentary, planned for release in 2027 for the mission’s 50th anniversary. The event will take place in NASA JPL’s von Kármán Auditorium, where JPL hosted Voyager briefings during the spacecraft’sJonathan Lunine, chief scientist, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Southern California, and professor of planetary science, CaltechKareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager, NASA JPL.

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To be considered for onsite credentials, foreign national media must RSVP no later than Thursday, Nov. 12. Media interested in participating virtually must RSVP no later than two hours before the event. NASA’s For almost half a century, the agency’s Voyager mission has blazed a trail through space. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were designed to explore the outer planets by taking advantage of a planetary alignment that occurs once every 176 years.

Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012. Following a different trajectory, Voyager 2 entered in 2018. Both spacecraft continue to provide unique scientific observations of the environment beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble created by the Sun. , also managed by NASA JPL, enables communication with the distant probes.

The Voyager mission is funded by NASA’s Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.