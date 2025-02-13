NASA Under Fire for LGBTQI+ Representation Removal and DEIA Censorship

NASA's handling of President Trump's executive orders has sparked controversy, with reports alleging the removal of LGBTQI+ symbols from workspaces and the purging of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) language from agency websites. Internal memos warn employees of potential 'adverse consequences' for not complying with these directives, raising concerns about free speech and government censorship. This incident follows a broader wave of criticism aimed at NASA's response to the executive orders.

A series of reports by NASA 's Office of Inspector General have warned of problems with overall IT management at the agency, and cybersecurity in particular. NASA has come under scrutiny over the last few weeks due to its compliance with executive orders penned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

These orders directly impact all federal organizations and have, for instance, focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives as well as scrubbed its websites of information relating to the topic. By NASA watchdog website NASA Watch suggested that agency employees are being asked to remove any symbols that may represent LGBTQI+ Pride from their workspaces. In response, NASA stated, 'There are no new bans on any personal affects in employees' workspaces. As always, the items must adhere to legal, safety, and NASA rules and guidelines. Some managers have been reminding employees to be mindful of what personal affects they have in their workspaces, but there are no penalties or warnings about being placed on administrative leave for displaying personal items.' Individuals who provided NASA Watch with claims of LGBTQI+ representation being removed from agency offices have not commented on NASA's response. Prior to the agency's statement, ranking U.S. House Space and Aeronautics Committee members Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Valerie Foushee (D-NC) said, 'This is a ridiculous overstep and direct assault on NASA HQ employees' free speech and humanity,” they said. 'This government-sanctioned censorship is the latest assault on the rights of federal employees and should not stand.' Yet this is only one example of how President Trump's Executive orders have swept public criticism over NASA. For instance, an internal memo sent out, besides outlining efforts to remove DEIA language from agency websites, claiming that 'these programs divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination,' this memo provided employees with a warning. Failure to come forward in a timely manner with evidence of possible efforts to subvert orders regarding DEIA initiative purging, it said, may result in 'adverse consequences.' Workers at NASA were also allegedly told to 'drop everything' and remove mentions of terms like 'Indigenous People,' 'Environmental Justice,' and 'anything specifically targeting women (women in leadership, etc.),' for whom the observatory was named.





SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASA Executive Orders LGBTQI+ DEIA Censorship Government Oversight Cybersecurity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Targets NASA's DEIA Programs, Threatens EmployeesThe newly formed Trump administration is taking swift action to reshape government institutions, and NASA is facing immediate repercussions. The space agency's acting head, Janet Petro, has issued a threatening ultimatum to employees, demanding they report any colleagues involved in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs. This aggressive move aligns with President Trump's executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI initiatives across federal agencies.

Read more »

NASA's Space Station Operations Threatened by Trump Administration's Anti-DEIA AgendaNASA's International Space Station (ISS) operations are facing a serious threat due to the potential implementation of policies that target diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs across US government agencies. Internal sources reveal that employees could face severe consequences for failing to report colleagues involved in DEIA initiatives. This news comes amidst NASA's reassessment of its Artemis Moon landing program, already facing safety concerns due to packed schedules and budget cuts. The Trump administration's anti-DEIA stance, coupled with its aggressive executive orders, could further jeopardize NASA's mission critical operations.

Read more »

NASA Bars Pride Symbols, Censors LGBTQI+ Content in Trump-Era PurgeNASA employees at its D.C. headquarters have reportedly been banned from displaying Pride symbols, and agency websites featuring diversity information and LGBTQI+ resources have been scrubbed. The move comes amidst a string of Executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting criticism from lawmakers and employees.

Read more »

NASA Orders Employees to Throw Out Rainbow Flags and Any Other Items Signaling LGBTQI SupportScience and Technology News and Videos

Read more »

The Meaning and Misuse of DEIAThis article delves into the attacks on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives, highlighting the confusion surrounding the term and its misrepresentation by some political figures. It clarifies the true nature of DEIA programs, emphasizing their role in promoting fairness, removing barriers, and creating a more inclusive workplace environment.

Read more »

Bondi's DOJ to Target Private Companies for DEIA InitiativesAttorney General Pam Bondi sent memos to the DOJ outlining aggressive new policies targeting DEIA initiatives in the private sector, including potential criminal investigations. This move has sparked concerns about a violation of First Amendment rights.

Read more »