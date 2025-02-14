NASA Tracks Asteroid with Increasing Risk of Striking Earth by 2032

NASA has identified an asteroid named YR4 that poses an increasing risk of impacting Earth by December 2032. While the probability currently stands at 2.3%, scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory. The asteroid, discovered in late 2024, is estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet in diameter. More observations are planned to refine its size and impact probability. NASA emphasizes that it has the capability to redirect asteroids, as demonstrated with the successful DART mission in 2022.

NASA has discovered an asteroid 30 million miles away from Earth that the agency says has an increasing chance to strike our planet by December 2032, less than eight years from now. The asteroid, dubbed YR4 , was first discovered on December 27, 2024, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. NASA has estimated YR4 's size to be between 130 and 300 feet across, roughly the size of a football field at its largest.

In March 2025, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will observe the asteroid to better determine its true size. At the time of its discovery, the asteroid was not considered a significant threat to Earth. However, as more observations have been conducted, YR4’s projected orbit around the sun has narrowed, with Earth's own solar orbit still within its possible path. In January, NASA stated the probability of YR4 colliding with Earth was a little more than 1%. But, that probability more than doubled in February based on further observations. The current chance of a strike stands at 2.3%, or a 1-in-43 chance. While these odds aren't cause for immediate panic, they represent a real possibility that NASA scientists will continue to monitor closely. The agency emphasizes that as more information is gathered, the impact probability will become clearer. “It is possible that asteroid 2024 YR4 will be ruled out as an impact hazard, as has happened with many other objects that have previously appeared on NASA’s asteroid risk list,” NASA stated in a blog post. “It is also possible its impact probability will continue to rise.” If YR4 were to impact Earth, it would occur on December 22, 2032. The asteroid would be traveling at around 38,000 mph. Based on its current estimated size, it would cause significant localized damage, up to 30 miles from the impact site. However, an asteroid of this size is not large enough to pose a global threat.According to the International Asteroid Warning Network, the potential impact zone encompasses a vast area, including the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia. Despite this wide range, scientists will refine the threat zone as they collect more data. Should YR4 still pose a risk as we approach 2032, NASA believes it could effectively redirect the asteroid away from Earth. The agency demonstrated this capability in 2022 with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). During this test, NASA sent an unmanned spacecraft on a 10-month journey to intentionally collide with the asteroid Dimorphos, which was over 500 feet in diameter. While Dimorphos was not a direct threat to Earth, the DART method proved that we can alter an asteroid's trajectory if it were on a collision course with our planet





Asteroid NASA Impact Earth YR4 DART Space Exploration Orbital Mechanics Planetary Defense

