NASA Swift Observatory Reentry Predicted for Wednesday Morning

The NASA Swift Observatory is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday morning. The 3,200-pound spacecraft concludes its 21-year mission after failed rescue attempts.

The NASA Swift Observatory is predicted to fall from orbit within hours as it prepares for an imminent atmospheric reentry. Tracking data indicates that the 3,200-pound spacecraft will reenter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday mid morning. This event marks the definitive end of a two-decade mission dedicated to observing violent cosmic explosions.

Swift Observatory Reentry Path and Timing

NASA tracking maps show possible reentry paths spanning Central and South America, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, northern Australia, and stretches of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans. Any surviving fragments would likely land somewhere within a broad equatorial band covering Latin America, Africa, southern Asia, and northern Australia. The United States and Europe sit outside that zone. Re-entry locations of any surviving components can vary from hemisphere to hemisphere and depend on when it re-enters, NASA said in a statement.

Also read NASA Swift Observatory to Re-Enter Earth's Atmosphere Wednesday After 22 Years

Decommissioning After Failed Link Rescue Mission

NASA tried to buy Swift more time in August by sending a rescue spacecraft called Link, which had launched in early July. The $30 million effort failed after Link went into an uncontrollable spin a few weeks after liftoff. Flight controllers managed to slow the tumble, but the craft never regained reliable pointing and positioning, and the rescue was called off. This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said at the time.

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Scientific Legacy and Gamma-Ray Burst Data

Swift launched in 2004 with a prime mission meant to last just two years. It ended up running for 21, scanning the sky for gamma-ray bursts and other short-lived cosmic events, until increased solar activity started dragging its low Earth orbit down faster than expected. Over its lifetime, Swift logged more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts and 1,400 exploding stars, along with comets, asteroids, and black holes caught shredding nearby stars. Its systems were shut down in late October after its orbit dropped too low to hold steady for observations.

Astronomer Perspectives on Mission Conclusion

We've known this day would come since before Swift was launched, said John Nousek, a Pennsylvania State University astronomer who worked on the mission. At least in low-Earth orbit, what goes up must come down. And that end is catastrophic. Scientists are now working out how to cover the gap its absence leaves in that early-warning role. Our fervent hope is that the lessons learned by the successes of Swift can be applied to new generations of space missions to accelerate our discoveries about the universe, Nousek said.