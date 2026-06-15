NASA spots the possible remains of a massive supernova in the middle of the Milky Way

If the supernova remnant is confirmed, it would be one of the closest to the supermassive black hole that lies in the center of the Milky Way

X-rays from Chandra and XMM-Newton, radio data from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa and an optical image from the Pan-STARRS telescopes in Hawaii. I agree my information will be processed in accordance with the Scientific American and Springer Nature Limited .

We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory has captured a dramatic scene about 26,000 light-years away from Earth. Scientists suspect it could be aremnant, the violent shock wave and cloud of debris sent hustling through space after a massive star dies.

Scientists estimate the possible supernova remnant is expanding at a rate of two million miles per hour and is at least 1,700 years old.are a key part of the galaxy’s ecosystem—when they explode, they release elements that are key to the birth of new stars and planets. If confirmed to be a supernova remnant, it would be one of the closest remnants ever found to theIn the new composite image seen above, the galaxy runs left to right.

The long filaments that are mostly perpendicular to the galaxy are energetic particles traveling along magnetic fields. Another image layered with James Webb Space Telescope data shows a close-up of the potential remnant, located in Sagittarius C, an active star-forming region near the center of the Milky Way.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

A close-up image of Sagittarius C that adds NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope data to the x-ray and radio data. Scientists think the object may be the remains of a supernova because x-ray data suggests there is a “bright blob” inside Sagittarius C. That blob matches many of the known characteristics of a rapidly expanding supernova remnant, according to a recent.

The data come from NASA’s Chandra, as well as the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton mission, South Africa’s MeerKAT telescope and the Pan-STARRS telescopes in Hawaii.is inside what is known as the HII region of Sagittarius C. This type of region is a special bubble of gas that forms when radiation from hot, young stars strips the electrons from hydrogen atoms, making clouds of ionized hydrogen. This isn’t the first time data have suggested a supernova remnant exists in Sagittarius C. Older data from NASA’shinted at the presence of an expanding shell of gas around Sagittarius C, and the new study strengthens the case.

Scientists typically expect to see elevated levels of specific elements around supernova remnants, however, which is not the case here. Still, that may be because the debris from the explosion has already mixed with the surrounding gas. The bright blob could also stem from a collection of massive stars in the region, but the study authors argue this is less likely because it’s far brighter than nearby stellar clusters.

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