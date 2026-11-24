If there is one thing Mars has in abundance, it is rocks.

They lie scattered across the red planet's surface, like dice thrown by a careless giant. But in one particularly peculiar corner of Mars, the rocks seem to have abandoned their usual disregard for order.

Instead, boulders are arranged in mesmerizingly neat rows – as though that careless giant had suddenly discovered a taste for zen gardening. The strangely orderly patterns extend across the Martian landscape, sweeping around craters and other surface features. The copper-colored band shows enhanced-color HiRISE imagery. reveals an intricate arrangement of gracefully curving lines.

Also read Weird 'potato chips' and 'ghostly rocks' on Mars spotted by NASA rovers Curiosity and Perseverance

"Bright boulders are arranged into long curving rows separated by 5 to 10 meters , producing a pattern that resembles a fingerprint," the late planetary scientist Paul Geissler of the US Geological Survey He also notes that patterns like it have not been seen anywhere else on Mars – and that scientists aren't sure how the terrain formed. Examples of patterned ground on Mars and Earth, showing how stones can naturally arrange themselves into intricate shapes.

From top: boulder clusters on Mars; stone labyrinths in Svalbard, Norway; polygons in the Swiss Alps; stone circles in Svalbard; and stripes in Hawaii. – are subject to their own cycles of freezing and thawing, but we can't assume that this is the case. Shaking can result in something known as the Brazil nut effect.

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Throw a bunch of differently sized nuts in a container, shake it to billy-o, and the Brazil nuts – the biggest ones – will rise to the top while the smaller ones sink to the bottom. But there are still questions: Can seismic shaking produce such orderly rows of rocks? And is there enough seismic activity beneath Tharsis to explain them? But the red planet repeatedly shows that rocks do not require a mistaken identity to be interesting.

Even when they are just sitting there being humble minerals, they continue to find ways to confound and beguile.