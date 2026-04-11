NASA Swift Observatory Reenters Earth After Failed Rescue, Hubble Rescue Now Priority

NASA's Swift Observatory plunged to Earth near Indonesia on Nov. 4, 2026, ending a 22-year mission after a private orbit-boosting rescue attempt failed. NASA is now seeking industry input on saving the Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory officially ended its historic 22-year mission on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The U.S. Space Force confirmed the spacecraft's reentry into Earth's atmosphere near Indonesia. This final plunge was the result of a sinking orbit caused by intense solar activity over the past few years.

The observatory's demise occurred less than three months after a desperate attempt to save it failed. NASA hired the private company Katalyst Space to boost the spacecraft's orbit. Katalyst's three-armed robotic craft launched in July but experienced critical failures. It crashed down to Earth in September, leaving Swift without any means to avoid its atmospheric burn.

Also read NASA Swift Observatory to Re-Enter Earth's Atmosphere Wednesday After 22 Years

It remains unclear exactly how much of the 1.5-ton spacecraft survived the fiery descent. NASA anticipated that some of the denser components might survive reentry. The agency is currently assessing industry interest in mounting a similar rescue mission for the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is facing a similar threat from orbital decay driven by solar storms. Launched in 1990, Hubble is expected to crash back to Earth by the mid-2030s without intervention. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has emphasized the urgency of preserving the telescope.

Hubble still has important scientific value ahead of it, Isaacman stated in a recent official statement. The space agency believes it must look at every reasonable opportunity to keep Hubble delivering data for as long as possible. This perspective shapes the current strategy for the iconic observatory.

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Nicky Fox, NASA's science mission chief, noted that the agency has more time to plan for Hubble than it did for Swift. The space agency is actively seeking input from private companies on potential solutions. These solutions could include boosting the orbit, upgrading systems, or guiding a controlled reentry.

Any mission to save or redirect Hubble must be executed by 2032. The timeline allows for more deliberate planning compared to the rushed efforts for Swift. The agency hopes to leverage commercial space capabilities to extend Hubble's operational life.

Swift rocketed into orbit in 2004 with a planned mission lifespan of just two years. Instead, it served as a cosmic first responder for 22 years, observing thousands of gamma-ray bursts. It detected exploding stars and other high-energy events that other telescopes could then probe deeper.

The observatory's longevity allowed it to serve as a critical alert system for other space instruments. It provided rapid responses to transient cosmic events that required immediate attention. Its contributions to astrophysics have been immense and long-lasting.

The Small Magellanic Cloud, one of the Milky Way's closest galactic neighbors, was recently imaged by Swift. This image was released on October 9, 2026, showcasing the telescope's final capabilities. The collaboration involved NASA, the Chandra X-ray Center, and the European Space Agency.

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Swift's final image highlighted its enduring utility right up to the end of its mission. The observatory's demise marks a significant loss for high-energy astronomy. The scientific community continues to analyze its vast archive of data.

NASA is now shifting its focus entirely to preserving Hubble. The agency is gauging interest from the commercial space sector. Private companies are being invited to propose innovative solutions for orbital maintenance.

The potential for a commercial rescue mission offers hope for Hubble's future. Success would demonstrate a new model for long-term space infrastructure support. Failure could lead to the loss of one of humanity's most important scientific tools.

The reentry of Swift serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of low Earth orbit. Debris from both Swift and Katalyst Space's failed craft are now part of the debris field. Authorities are monitoring for any potential hazards from surviving fragments.

The legacy of Swift will be measured in the data it provided over two decades. Its rapid response capability set the standard for collaborative astronomy. Future missions will build upon the framework it established.

Hubble remains a top priority for NASA's science mission directorate. The agency is committed to exploring all reasonable opportunities for its preservation. The coming years will determine if Hubble can join Swift's long legacy or face an earlier end.