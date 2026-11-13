NASA Seeks Private Sector Help to Raise Hubble Space Telescope Orbit

NASA is asking companies for in-space servicing proposals to lift the Hubble Space Telescope before atmospheric drag could bring re-entry in 2033 or 2034.

NASA is seeking proposals from the private sector for in-space servicing of the Hubble Space Telescope, one of the most famous scientific instruments ever placed in orbit. The telescope has been operating for more than 30 years, and NASA's own analysis indicates that, if nothing is done, Hubble will likely re-enter Earth's atmosphere in 2033 or 2034. The agency is asking industry for ideas that could keep the observatory working longer.

The core problem is atmospheric drag. Hubble is not equipped with a propulsion system that would allow it to adjust its orbit, so the thin gas in its orbit gradually pulls the telescope lower over time. The telescope has also been experiencing faster-than-expected orbital decay, which narrows the window NASA has to act.

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Private Sector Proposals to Boost Hubble Orbit

NASA's request centers on raising Hubble's altitude to extend its operational lifespan. The agency is also open to industry suggestions for managing a safe disposal of the telescope while it is still in orbit, which would give NASA a controlled option if a reboost is not feasible.

Companies can also propose upgrades that would enhance the telescope's functionality during its remaining years of operation. Isaacman said that, given the time left before Hubble's anticipated re-entry, NASA is eager to explore the full range of possibilities for boosting the telescope to a higher orbit. He added that the agency should look at every reasonable opportunity to keep Hubble delivering science for as long as possible.

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Servicing History and the 2022 Dragon Study

Hubble was designed with the expectation that astronauts would perform repairs and upgrades in orbit. Since its launch in 1990, a total of five service missions have been carried out. The last of these missions was canceled, and the final servicing mission that did take place in 2009 saw a crew replace the telescope's battery and take other measures to extend its lifespan.

Private-sector help is not new to the Hubble effort. In September 2022, NASA entered into a nonfunding partnership agreement with a company to investigate whether its Dragon spacecraft could be used to move Hubble into a more stable orbit. NASA stated that it had no plans to conduct or fund the service mission itself, and that the study was intended solely to assess commercial feasibility.

Gyroscope Problems Add Pressure on Hubble

The telescope's problems are not limited to its falling altitude. Hubble is also experiencing hardware malfunctions. In June 2024, NASA announced that it would transition the telescope to a new operating mode that uses only one of its six gyros to assess orientation. By that point, only three of the gyros were operational, and one of those was beginning to return abnormal readings.

The remaining functional gyro is now being kept in a ready state for future use. NASA also explained that if Hubble could be raised to a higher and more stable orbit, the telescope could continue operating and producing science. Isaacman framed the effort as a responsibility, saying that if there are innovative and cost-effective ways to extend the life of an asset already in orbit, NASA owes it to taxpayers and the scientific community to explore them. He said that extending Hubble's life would mean more discoveries, more science, and more opportunities to expand humanity's understanding of the universe.