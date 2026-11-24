NASA invites private companies to propose solutions to prevent the Hubble Space Telescope from re-entering Earth's atmosphere in 2033, citing its unmatched scientific value in ultraviolet and visible light observation.

NASA has issued an urgent appeal to the commercial space sector to rescue the Hubble Space Telescope before its orbit decays beyond recovery. The space agency is requesting proposals from private companies to maintain the observatory's altitude or ensure its safe disposal. This critical window exists because the telescope, a joint project with the European Space Agency ( ESA), lacks its own propulsion system to counteract atmospheric drag. Without intervention, the iconic instrument could fall back to Earth uncontrolled, ending a thirty-four-year legacy of astronomical discovery.

Orbital Decay Threat and 2032 Deadline

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently experiencing a gradual loss of altitude that threatens its operational lifespan. Experts project that the observatory could re-enter Earth's atmosphere around 2033 or 2034 if no action is taken. NASA has established a firm deadline of 2032 for any rescue mission to launch. Missing this window would likely result in the telescope burning up during a high-speed descent, potentially scattering debris over populated areas or oceans.

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This urgency stems from the fact that the only vehicle ever capable of servicing Hubble in orbit, the Space Shuttle, was retired in 2011. The last servicing mission occurred in 2009. Since then, no spacecraft operated by NASA or ESA has possessed the capability to dock with Hubble and boost it into a higher, more stable orbit. The agency is now forced to look outside its government infrastructure to solve this engineering challenge.

Commercial Solutions and Isaacman's Proposal

NASA has outlined three potential options for the future of the Hubble Space Telescope in its request for proposals. The first option involves developing a spacecraft capable of capturing the observatory and boosting it to an altitude of at least 373 miles, which equals 600 kilometers. This maneuver would significantly extend the telescope's life by moving it out of the denser layers of the upper atmosphere that cause orbital decay.

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The second proposed option is a direct servicing mission to repair and upgrade Hubble's onboard systems and scientific instruments. This approach would allow the telescope to continue its observations in its current orbit while improving its functionality. The third option focuses on ensuring a safe and controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere at the end of its operational life, minimizing risks to people and property on the ground.

William R. Isaacman, currently leading efforts within the agency, has a prior history with this concept. In 2022, as a private astronaut, he partnered with SpaceX through the Polaris Program to explore using a Crew Dragon spacecraft to boost Hubble. Although that specific mission did not proceed, the feasibility study remains relevant. NASA expects responses from companies by November 30, though it remains uncertain if SpaceX will submit a new proposal to revive the idea.

Scientific Legacy and Unique Capabilities

The drive to save Hubble is rooted in its unparalleled scientific output and historical significance. Since its deployment into Earth orbit in 1990, the telescope has generated more than 1.7 million observations. These data points have been cited in over 23,000 scientific papers, fundamentally shaping our understanding of the cosmos. The instrument has provided evidence for the accelerating expansion of the universe through the study of distant supernovae and confirmed the prevalence of supermassive black holes in galactic centers.

Hubble also revolutionized imaging with the Hubble Deep Field observations in 1995 and the Ultra Deep Field observations in 2004. These views revealed thousands of previously unseen galaxies, allowing astronomers to trace galaxy formation and evolution over billions of years. Additionally, Hubble achieved the first direct measurement of an exoplanet's atmosphere, detecting sodium and opening new avenues for studying worlds outside our solar system.

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Why Hubble Remains Irreplaceable

Despite the arrival of more powerful observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble retains unique capabilities that cannot be easily replicated. It excels at observing ultraviolet and visible light, a spectrum that provides critical insights into star birth, distant galaxies, and planetary atmospheres. The scientific community argues that losing Hubble prematurely would deprive researchers of a versatile tool for decades.

Extending the life of the Hubble Space Telescope means more discoveries and opportunities to expand our understanding of the universe. The agency emphasizes that the observatory still has important science ahead of it. By leveraging commercial innovation, NASA aims to preserve this engineering marvel. The coming months will determine whether private industry can rise to the challenge and keep Hubble operating for the benefit of global astronomy.