Voyager 1 has become the farthest human-made object from Earth, crossing the one light-day threshold, marking a historic achievement for the nearly 50-year-old mission while engineers address a temporary data transmission anomaly.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsPASADENA, Calif. – NASA's Voyager mission team cheered and wiped away tears here on Thursday , celebrating a big milestone —, something no other spacecraft has ever done. The excitement persisted despite a communication anomaly that cropped up on the probe, which the team remains confident is temporary.

Also read NASA Voyager 1 reaches one light-day from Earth

's distance milestone: At 5:16 a.m. EST on Wednesday , the probe reached one light-day from Earth — the distance a photon travels in one day, which is about 16 billion miles . That means it now takes a full day for a signal to travel from Earth to Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object out in space.

"I remember in 1977 I was standing at the Cape watching Voyager launch, and I never thought I would be here today, 49 years later, to celebrate Voyager's one light-day. What an incredible milestone," Voyager project scientist Linda Spilker said during Thursday's event. While this day and this week have been chock-full of excitement over the distance milestone, the Voyager mission team has been hard at work, as usual, keeping the two nearly 50-year-old spacecraft alive and functioning.

Unfortunately, as JPL spokesperson Raquel Villanueva shared at this celebration, on Saturday , Voyager 1 stopped transmitting science and engineering data. The team has remained in contact with Voyager 1 while investigating the issue, and they are confident that they'll be able to solve it soon. NASA and Voyager team members celebrate Voyager 1's light-day milestone at NASA JPL on Nov. 19, 2026.

From left to right: Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate; Jonathan Lunine, chief scientist, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager; Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager; Jamie Rankin, Voyager deputy project scientist.

"We listen to each spacecraft every day," Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd told Space.com at the event. Regarding Voyager 1,"we have an anomaly that is not something unseen before," Dodd said.

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"We do have a very strong carrier signal. We currently don't have a frame sync, so we're not getting the science or engineering data currently.

" "But if you recall," Dodd added,"one light-day is very far from us. 24 hours to get the signal to the spacecraft, 24 hours for the signal to come down, so it takes two days to diagnose anything on the spacecraft … So we can't do anything fast, and the data rates are very low. " According to Dodd, this anomaly isn't a major cause for long-term concern. Rather, it's likely just part of the natural aging process for spacecraft.

"These spacecraft are old," she said. "All of us old people have our aches and pains, and you know, sometimes it takes longer to stretch out your muscles and remember things, and so we are in a realm where we're going to see more anomalies with Voyager just due to the distance and the age. ". It's sending us a strong carrier signal, and I'm confident that it won't be too long, and it will send us data back.

" And, for anyone curious how Voyager 1's slower twin Voyager 2 is faring, Dodd shared that it is doing very well on its own journey through"Each spacecraft is basically setting a record every day for longevity or distance," Dodd added about the twin probes. Despite the communications anomaly — and even though most of the team had been up all night to confirm the one-light-day signal from Voyager 1 — the room was alive with excitement.

The Voyagers have been flying for nearly 50 years on a mission expected to last just five years, so the team was beyond ready to celebrate. Amidst the more technical updates about the mission and its current status out in interstellar space, the event included footage of Voyager light-day celebrations from around the world. From children cheering on Voyager to iconic landmarks lighting up gold in honor of the mission'sthe Voyager love echoed around the world in photos and videos.

The footage of this international celebration was enough to move Nicky Fox, NASA's associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, nearly to tears.

"I actually thought I was going to start sobbing," Fox joked to Space.com after the media briefing. "I think just hearing children's voices and people saying 'We love you, Voyager,' 'Go Voyager' — it just was amazing. " And Fox and the mission team members weren't the only ones sharing their love for Voyager. NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins beamed down her own video message to the Voyager 1 spacecraft from the "Dear Voyager 1," Watkins said.

"As an orbiting outpost just 250 miles above Earth, we often feel distant yet deeply connected to our home planet. The International Space Station has had crew continuously living off of the Earth for 26 years, seen hundreds of visitors from around the world, and enabled thousands of experiments to advance space exploration.

"While you have been traveling into the unknown for nearly half a century, helping pave our path, together, our two journeys tell a single story of exploration," she continued. "One remains close to home, and the other reaches ever outward. Voyager 1, you have been a beacon of light, a symbol of exploration, a seeker of truth, a carrier of hope, a brave explorer, traveling further than any human hand has ever reached.

You represent the very best of what humanity has to offer.

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"As you reach a distance of one light-day from Earth, the entire crew of Expedition 75 and people across the planet send you our admiration and our wishes for a safe and continued journey as you begin your post-one-light-day era. There are so many amazing milestones and discoveries to come. You have aahead of you, and you carry with you our collective hopes and dreams.

When we look up from Earth, we will always think of you as you continue forward into the great unknown. May you continue shining bright for all of us. Go Voyager 1!

" Watkins said, ending her message with a weightless backflip from aboard the station. In concluding the media briefing, the mission team invited those in the room who, over the past 50 years have worked on the mission in one way or another, to stand up to a round of applause.

With mission team members today ranging from those in their 20s to their 90s, the people behind this enduring mission span many generations. Interestingly, Fox actually began her light-day celebrations earlier in the week. She, alongside writer/producer Ann Druyan — who was the wife of the late astronomer"I was actually very privileged to flick the switch and turn on the Empire State Building lights on Tuesday evening ," Fox, wearing golden Voyager-inspired nail polish crafted by her daughter, told Space.com.

"That was just spectacular … I was there with Ann … we were both so giddy with the excitement of doing it … It was amazing. And then going up and standing underneath and seeing the tower was just really, really special.

"While the room lit up with excitement for Voyager's light-day milestone on Thursday, the team was also brimming with anticipation for what lies ahead. As Voyager hurtles toward another major milestone, turning 50 in 2027, it remains an active science mission, and the team remains hard at work to push the boundaries of exploration with these aging probes.

"Voyager right now — the two Voyagers — they're in an area of space that we've never been into. So every single bit of data that comes back is precious because it's unique," Fox said.

"Now we're in a region where the sun's influence is a lot different, and we're in this region where we can start to understand: What is it like out past? " Voyager deputy project scientist Jamie Rankin told Space.com. "We're at a very exciting time of starting to connect what we know and what we've seen, living with this star to what is out there. " "What's next?

Voyager is just going to keep on going. You know, people sometimes think, 'When's the mission going to end?

' It's never going to end," Fox added to Space.com. "Even when we can no longer talk to Voyager, they're both going to keep going … So there's no end for the Voyager mission. " Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos.

With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music