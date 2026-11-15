NASA's Voyager 1 mission forever changed our view of Jupiter (photos)

As NASA's Voyager 1 probe reaches one light-day from Earth, we look back at its legendary photos of Jupiter that changed our view of the solar system.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsVoyager 1's 1979 closeup photo of Jupiter's roiling atmosphere shows the best view of the 'Great Red Spot' taken at the time.

, which has been exploring our solar system at increasingly remote depths since 1977, will reach 16.09 billion miles from Earth — a distance so vast, it takes light 24 hours to traverse the space between Voyager and our planet. While we celebrate this achievement on Earth, Voyager 1 will observe its"light-day" in darkness; mission scientists turned off the probe's camera in 1990, immediately after it snapped its" images from beyond the orbit of Neptune.

Also read Voyager 1 becomes first human-made object one light-day away

But before that, Voyager 1 had already taken tens of thousands of images of our cosmic neighborhood, and some of them totally transformed our understanding of the outer planets.

's largest planet and several of its giant moons up close, reaching a minimum distance of 174,000 miles in March 1979, according to. As it approached, Voyager snapped a photo of the gas giant every 96 seconds to create this incredible time-lapse movie of Jupiter's turbulent atmosphere. Voyager observed discrete bands of Jupiter's atmosphere spinning at various speeds and in different directions, like a cosmic Rubik's Cube being twisted by an invisible hand.

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Clouds speed by as if on conveyor belts as giant, planet-size storms swirl. Voyager's time-lapse film captures about 60 full days on Jupiter — the equivalent of about a month on Earth, since each Jupiter day is roughly 10 Earth hours —- providing the most comprehensive and high-resolution look at the planet yet.

The observations significantly built on the data captured by NASA'sJust before making its closest approach to the planet, Voyager spotted something remarkable: Jupiter had a thin, faint ring system. Made primarily of dust, the rings appeared only when Voyager saw Jupiter backlit by the sun.

No telescope had ever seen this before, but ground-based observatories soon confirmed the rings' existence, and Voyager 2 tookReceive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors This discovery, too, can be linked to Voyager. While making a close approach to Io, the spacecraft witnessed the first-ever volcanic eruption on a world beyond Earth. This observation showed that moons, not just planets, can be geologically active.

In this image, a giant volcano called Loki Patera spews its guts into space. Taken together, these observations of Jupiter and its moons showed the largest planet and its moons to be a far more dynamic, complicated and chaotic system than anyone had realized.

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Moreover, the close-up views of these distant worlds made them more than just dots in the sky. It made them fully realized worlds — places to explore, map and eventually visit. Just this week,Voyager 1's work continues in interstellar space, which it officially reached in 2012. With its camera off, it studies the radiation environment of space using magnetic field and plasma detectors —Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science.

With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.