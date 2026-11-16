NASA’s Voyager 1 closes in on a light-day in interstellar space for a new distance record

That’s a mind-blowing distance of more than 16 billion miles.

This image, provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech and taken on April 27, 1977, shows one of the Voyagers in the 25-Foot Space Simulator thermal vacuum chamber at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

is about to become humanity’s first object to reach one light-day from Earth as it pushes ever deeper intoWhen Voyager 1 reaches that remarkable milestone on Wednesday, its radio signals will take precisely 24 hours traveling at the speed of light to reach Earth — in other words, one light-day. NASA is looking at another 18,000 years before the spacecraft achieves a full light-year and more than double that before it comes near another star.

Also read NASA's Voyager 1 mission forever changed our view of Jupiter (photos)

Project manager Suzanne Dodd sees Voyager 1 as Earth’s ambassador hurtling between stars while providing a “sense of wonder” on the home front. This image provided byNASA/JPL-Caltech shows as John Casani, Voyager project manager in 1977, holding a small Dacron flag that was folded and sewed into the thermal blankets of the Voyager spacecraft before they launched, below him lie the Golden Record, left, and its cover, right, in the background stands Voyager 2 before it headed to the launch pad, Cape Canaveral, Fla.

, Aug. 4, 1977. In this image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft launched atop its Titan/Centaur-6 launch vehicle from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex, Merritt Island, Florida on Sept. 5, 1977, at 8:56 a.m. local time. This undated handout image provided by NASA shows the Voyager Golden Record Album.

Advertisement

In this image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech/KSC, The Voyager 2 spacecraft, encapsulated within its payload fairing, is seen in August 1977, as it was being hoisted upward for attachment to its launch vehicle at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This image provided byNASA/JPL-Caltech shows as John Casani, Voyager project manager in 1977, holding a small Dacron flag that was folded and sewed into the thermal blankets of the Voyager spacecraft before they launched, below him lie the Golden Record, left, and its cover, right, in the background stands Voyager 2 before it headed to the launch pad, Cape Canaveral, Fla.

, Aug. 4, 1977. To celebrate this moment, NASA is urging people from all corners to grab their phone or a flashlight to create a wave of golden light after sunset Tuesday, using Morse code to spell the letters V-G-R, Voyager’s call sign, into the night sky.continue to send back science and engineering data as they zoom toward different points in space at 38,000 mph .

Although launched two weeks before its sibling in 1977, Voyager 2 won’t reach the one light-day mark until 2035. Voyager 1 swept past Jupiter and Saturn to scientists’ delight in 1979 and 1980, respectively, before exiting the solar system. It reached what NASA defines as interstellar space — the expansive region between star systems — in 2012. Voyager 2 visited those two planets plus Uranus and Neptune, also sending back stunning photos, before entering interstellar space in 2018.

Almost every day, the Voyagers beam back details about their never-before-explored environment: the strength and direction of the magnetic field as well as tidbits about the surrounding pressure, dust and galactic cosmic rays. They’re a bit like weather satellites, according to Dodd, who’s worked with the Voyagers since 1984. The skeleton flight control team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sends commands about once a week.

The operation ramps up when spacecraft problems arise, with help sometimes coming from a couple of retirees who once worked on the project. In September, controllers completed the latest power-conserving effort for the plutonium-powered spacecraft, then in October briefly lost contact with it. They’re still trying to figure out why communication was disrupted.

Advertisement

All this expertise and love have kept Voyager 1 chugging along like “the little engine that could,” according to Dodd, while racking up entries in Guinness World Records. Besides venturing farther than any other human-made object, Voyager 1 in 1990 snapped the most distant picture of Earth: the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” as seen from beyond Neptune.

“On that blue dot, that’s where everyone you know and everyone you ever heard of and every human being who ever lived, lived out their lives. It’s a very small stage in a great cosmic arena,” Cornell University astronomer Carl Sagan, part of the imaging team, said as he introduced the picture to the world in 1990.

While the majority of people alive today were not yet born when the Voyagers launched, “all of us — everyone on Earth — have been touched by these missions,” the Planetary Society’s Bill Nye said in a statement. The society was co-founded in 1980 by Sagan, who died in 1996. Each Voyager carries a 12-inch gold-plated phonographic record containing greetings in 55 languages as well as images and diagrams.

Sagan included the voice of his son Nick, then 6: “Hello from the children on Planet Earth. ” He added a stylus and instructions for any finders-keepers out there.

“It’s a time capsule of life on Earth from 1977,” Dodd said. “I hope something, someone, finds it maybe 1,000 years from now. ”