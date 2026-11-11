NASA's new UVEX space telescope will peer deep into the universe's most violent events

The UVEX mission will 'advance fundamental frontiers in astrophysics, from understanding the smallest galaxies to diagnosing the aftermaths of neutron-star mergers and other cosmic explosions.'

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsA new NASA space telescope will study the universe in ultraviolet light to reveal the violent and turbulent events that bubble under what appears to be a cosmic sea of tranquility.in conjunction with the California Institute of Technology , will be the first mission to create deep all-sky maps in ultraviolet light.

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Thus, when it launches in 2031, UVEX will join new sky-mapping surveys like NASA's, which scans the cosmos in infrared, and thewhich does the same over the southern hemisphere in visible light, in creating deep-sky maps across a broad swathe of the electromagnetic spectrum.explosions that mark the deaths of massive stars and the births of neutron stars and black holes.

Additionally, the NASA ultraviolet telescope should be able to detect a multitude of low-mass galaxies much closer to theThe $590 million UVEX mission will"advance fundamental frontiers in astrophysics, from understanding the smallest galaxies to diagnosing the aftermath of neutron-star mergers and other cosmic explosions," the mission's principal investigator, Caltech physics professor Fiona Harrison, said in an "The first major ultraviolet space mission in two decades, UVEX is a bold leap forward in our exploration of the ultraviolet universe," Caltech President Ray Jayawardhana said in the same statement. UVEX will benefit from a major leap forward in UV sensitivity thanks to its Caltech-built sensors, which are based on complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor imaging technology.

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This will help the spacecraft tap into what Harrison described as"the untapped opportunity in the UV.

""In optical light, it's very hard to distinguish these nearby galaxies from faraway ones that look similar," Harrison said. "UV light will make them easier to find. "Supernovas occur when a massive star runs out of fuel for nuclear fusion and can no longer support itself against the inward push of its own gravity. As the core of the star collapses, its outer layers are blasted outward in cosmic explosions we call supernovas.

This is a process that scientists are keen to understand, as these explosions fling the heavy elements forged during the stars' lifetimes into surrounding galaxies. This material becomes the building blocks of the next generation of stars, planets, and possibly even life. UVEX will also investigate what happens to the end products of some supernovas, neutron stars, when they meet and merge. )crammed into a width of around 12 miles .

That means they are composed of matter so dense that, if a teaspoon of it were brought to Earth, it would weigh over 1 billion tons. That's equivalent to stacking around 9 million adult blue whales on a spoon. So, when neutron stars in binary systems spiral together and merge, they create an environment so violent that it's the only place in.

Scientists can then follow up on the aftermath of the mergers by observing them in electromagnetic light, from high-energy gamma rays to low-energy radio waves. Thus, UVEX will add another aspect to the investigation of neutron star collisions and our understanding of where heavy elements originate.

The new space telescope's maneuverability will allow it to observe these explosive events very shortly after they happen, giving it an advantage over other instruments, including NASA's long-serving"With UVEX, we will now be able to follow up on gravitational-wave events in ultraviolet light," UVEX team member and Caltech scientist Mansi Kasliwal said in the same statement.

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"I can count on two hands how many spectra we have of transient events in their infancy phase with the Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble is, of course, amazing and does have some ultraviolet capabilities, but it cannot rapidly pivot to observe real-time events.

"UVEX will also be revolutionary in the study of blue stars that have had their outer layers of hydrogen stripped away by companion stars. These stars offer researchers a unique opportunity to study the interior of stars, which is usually obscured by their outer layers.an associate professor of astronomy at Caltech and a member of the UVEX team, said in the same statement.

"We only know of a small number of stripped stars of this type now. UVEX will find hundreds.

"discoveries and investigations that UVEX will be involved with. Perhaps even more exciting, however, are the unexpected elements of the universe it will uncover. Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics.

Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.’s Open University. Follow him on Twitter @sciencef1rst.