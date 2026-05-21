NASA's Liquid Oxygen Flight Demonstration: A Step Towards Space Refueling and Sustainable Space Travel

LOXSAT is a small-scale flight demonstration of a complete cryogenic oxygen fluid management system that will be the primary payload on a Rocket Lab Photon satellite. This mission aims to determine if technologies deemed necessary for creating practical propellant depots, which could be used for future long-distance crewed spaceflight, can efficiently store, control, transfer, and pressurize liquid oxygen in low-earth orbit. These capabilities would support longer and more substantial space missions with smaller crafts, potentially leading to new destinations such as the Moon, Mars, and other deep space destinations.

Since 2021, NASA has been collaborating with cryo-engineers from Eta Space on the Liquid Oxygen Flight Demonstration (LOXSAT). The objective is to test cryogenic fluid management (CFM) technologies for building in-space propellant depots, altering the way NASA manages fuel during long-range missions.

NASA's past experiments in propellant transfer technologies utilized remote-controlled refueling robots on Earth and the International Space Station. LOXSAT plans 'gas stations' positioned in deep space, where crafts can refuel on their way to destinations like Mars. The challenge is to develop CFM systems that can maintain hydrogen and other fluids at low temperatures for extended periods in deep-space fueling stations. This could significantly impact coordinating and monitoring the demonstration of 11 CFM technologies





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liquid Oxygen Flight Demonstration (LOXSAT) Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) In-Space Propellant Depots Deep-Space Refueling Station Propellant Transfer Technologies Cryogenic Technologies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

80% of Earth's Rivers Are Quickly Losing Oxygen, Study RevealsOxygen levels have decreased in almost 80 percent of rivers worldwide, and they're going to continue losing this precious resource unless we make some serious changes.

Read more »

NARS Says Liquid Blush is BackAnd they’re right, as per usual.

Read more »

80-pound lunar robot built by students targets future Artemis missionsUVA students built a moon-mining robot for NASA’s Lunabotics Challenge at Kennedy Space Center.

Read more »

NASA mission to test space fuel transfer tech for future moon journeysNASA's LOXSAT will test the technologies required to refuel in Earth's orbit, enabling large crewed missions to the moon and Mars.

Read more »