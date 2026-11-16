NASA's interstellar Voyager 1 probe is about to reach 1 light-day from Earth after nearly 50 years in space

A light-day, as the name implies, represents the distance that light travels in a single day.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsprobe will mark one light-day of distance from Earth on Nov. 18, when the spacecraft is 49 years, two months and 11 days old. The agencythe record distance, which will be reached at 5:16:07 a.m. EST is"a huge milestone by any measure, and a day worth celebrating.

Also read NASA's Voyager 1, launched 49 years ago, closes in on an astounding distance record

"that monitors all deep-space missions. The spacecraft is currently making its way through the constellation Ophiuchus from the perspective of Earth, said Jeffrey Hayes, a NASA official whose work includes Voyager 1.

"This essentially kicks off the year's worth of celebrations leading up to the 50th anniversary in August and September of next year," added Hayes, who is discipline scientist in the agency's astrophysics and heliophysics divisions, in aVoyager 1 is the farthest spacecraft from Earth, after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 5, 1977 a few weeks after its twin,A light-day, as the name implies, represents the distance that light travels in a single day. In other words, at one light-day, a radio-wave message to Voyager 1 takes 24 hours to get to the spacecraft — which is roughly 16 billion miles from Earth.

Voyager's response then takes another day to get back to our planet.of 13.5 billion miles from our planet — won't hit the light-day milestone until 2035, NASA stated. While the agency has not offered recent estimates for how long the two spacecraft will last, in 2022 Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager at JPL, said they may keep operatingand Saturn, although NASA did launch them at a time when the planets aligned in such a way to bring Voyager 2 past Uranus and Neptune if funding continued — which it did.

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An image of Saturn captured by Voyager on Nov. 16, 1980 four days after the probe's closest approach to the planet, taken from a distance of 3,300,000 miles . Hayes said the original design team likely did not foresee a 50-year lifespan for the mission, even though the Voyagers had many redundancies in them.

But NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory , which manages the mission, is looking to continue to max out the scientific return.from launch to Neptune, spanning about 12 years from 1977 to 1989, was $865 million — with $30 million more budgeted for its extended mission.

"It's a lot of money, right? And it's everyone's money … so we want to make sure that we do it right," Hayes said. Both nuclear-powered spacecraft are still healthy enough to be chatting with Earth and taking measurements from interstellar space, although dwindling power supplies have forced instrument shutoffs and other creative techniques to be getting the most out of the missions.

One example was a huge power swap that took place on both spacecraft this year,"It's a balance, right? Because some instruments are more power hungry than others," Hayes said of the ongoing work on keeping the Voyagers going.

"Those instruments that use the least amount of power, but give you good science still, they would obviously rise to the top in any sort of priority discussion. Whereas an instrument that is more power-hungry, but still has interesting science, that's on the cusp.

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" While the two spacecraft are still healthy, Hayes said their age — and the extreme environment they are operating in — makes them"fragile," in his words. "We're way out there. We're a light-day out there, which is just just over 16 billion miles. So it's really really far.

It's also really really cold, right? We're only a few degrees above absolute zero here.

" The Voyagers continue to lose four watts of power per year and the challenge is not only the power, but also the propellant. Hydrazine, Hayes said, is prone to freezing.

"And if it freezes, then it's game over," he said, paying tribute to the JPL engineers that continue to keep the spacecraft going. Voyager 1's next destination is vaguely near a star 17 light-years from our planet, in the constellation of Ursa Minor .

But the spacecraft will certainly be out of nuclear power by then, as its flyby — at a distance of 1.7 light-years of the star, called Gliese 445 — will take place in 40,000 years. Elizabeth Howell , Ph. D., was a staff writer in the spaceflight channel between 2022 and 2024 specializing in Canadian space news. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years from 2012 to 2024.

Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, leading world coverage about a lost-and-found space tomato on the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book,"Why Am I Taller? " is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.