NASA's First Twitch Livestream From the ISS Offers a Glimpse into Life in Space

NASA made history with its first-ever Twitch livestream from the International Space Station (ISS), featuring current astronaut Don Pettit and recent returnee Matthew Dominick. The pair discussed the wonders of space, shared insights into their daily lives on the ISS, and geeked out over their shared passion for space photography.

During NASA ’s first-ever Twitch livestream from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, current station inhabitant Don Pettit and recent returnee Matthew Dominick talked about what it’s like to live and work in a satellite 250 miles up. Both Pettit and Dominick have solid reputations as ace space photographers, their imagery of our planet and beyond conveying a real sense of awe and wonder.

The pair briefly crossed paths on the station last fall, giving them a chance to nerd out in one another’s presence before Dominick took a ride back to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. During Wednesday’s livestream, Pettit, who at 69 is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, performed a little skit where he impersonated Dominick to show what happens “when you get two uber-geeks in space at the same time.” The chat between Pettit and Dominick (both performed by Pettit) centers on the best ISO setting to use for space photography. Watching the skit, some folks back may wonder if the microgravity conditions are starting to get to Pettit, but anyone who knows him, or has followed his social media posts, knows that he has a keen sense of humor. So we think he’s OK. In the rest of the stream, Pettit and the real Matthew Dominick offer insights about daily life aboard the space station and the research work they and the other astronauts carry out. And of course, there was plenty of photography-focused chat, too. For example, the pair discussed Pettit’s efforts to photograph so-called “red sprites,” which are large-scale, transient luminous events that take place in Earth’s upper atmosphere at altitudes ranging from 31 to 56 miles (50 to 90 kilometers). They’re triggered by powerful lightning discharges in thunderstorms, but unlike typical lightning that moves downward toward the ground, red sprites can also move upward into the atmosphere, resembling reverse lightning. Camera enthusiasts will also want to check out the 1:02:40 mark of the stream where Pettit takes the webcam off its mount to offer a look at some of the cameras set up in the Cupola, the seven-window module that offers the station’s best views of Earth and beyond. Whether you’re into space, photography, or simply curious what it’s like to live off Earth, there’s plenty to enjoy in NASA’s first Twitch livestream





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASA International Space Station Twitch Livestream Space Photography Don Pettit Matthew Dominick Red Sprites

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA Hosts First Live Twitch Event from International Space StationFor the first time, NASA is hosting a live Twitch event from the International Space Station, bringing new audiences closer to space than ever before. Viewers will have the opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts live and ask questions about life in orbit.

Read more »

NASA to Host First-Ever Livestream from the ISS on TwitchNASA is set to broadcast its first-ever live stream from the International Space Station (ISS) on Twitch. Astronauts Don Pettit and Matt Dominick will discuss life aboard the ISS and microgravity research during the February 12th stream. Viewers can submit questions to the astronauts.

Read more »

NASA Embarks on First-Ever Live Stream from ISS on TwitchNASA is launching its first live stream from the International Space Station (ISS) on Twitch, aiming to engage a younger audience with space exploration.

Read more »

NASA's MARVL: Revolutionizing Space Travel with In-Space Assembly for Nuclear Electric PropulsionNASA is exploring the use of nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) to dramatically shorten travel times to Mars. A key component of this technology is MARVL, a modular heat dissipation system designed to be assembled in space, paving the way for more efficient and ambitious space missions.

Read more »

Vast Space Aims to Build a Replacement for the ISSVast Space, founded by Jed McCaleb, is partnering with SpaceX to launch missions to the ISS and eventually build its own space station, Haven-1, in 2025. The company's long-term goal is to develop a replacement for the ISS with a larger, modular station called Haven-2, aiming to secure a contract with NASA.

Read more »

Watch Earth and space in 4K with new 24/7 livestream from ISS (video)Josh Dinner is Space.com's Content Manager. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016.

Read more »