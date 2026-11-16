NASA's Curiosity Rover Burst Open a Rock on Mars And Found a Big Surprise

Even though Mars is millions of kilometers across the Solar System, scientists have a pretty good handle on its geology.

Even though Mars is millions of kilometers across the Solar System, scientists have a pretty good handle on its geology. We know, broadly, what types of minerals can be found there, and the geological processes that shape it.

But then sometimes all we have to do is scratch the surface, and a whole new mystery comes tumbling out, glinting dully under the Martian Sun. Like the time in 2024 when NASA's Curiosity rover rolled its 899-kilogram body over a completely unremarkable rock in the Gale Crater's Gediz Vallis Channel.

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When the rock burst open under the strain, the pale yellow shine of its contents stumped NASA scientists – it appeared to be crystals of startlingly pure elemental sulfur – brimstone. Although sulfates are fairly common on Mars, this marked the first time sulfur had been found on the red planet in its pure elemental form – and the surrounding ground was littered with more of the same kind of rock.

"Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert," Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratoryand oxygen, often dissolved in water alongside other minerals. When the water evaporates, sulfate minerals can crystallize out, leaving deposits behind. Pure sulfur is a different matter altogether.

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On Earth, large deposits are often associated with volcanic or hydrothermal activity, but there was no evidence of the high-temperature conditions that could have produced such a deposit directly in Gediz Vallis. There are, to be fair, a lot of things we don't know about the geological history of Mars. But finding scads of pure sulfur just hanging about on the Martian surface suggested that something important was missing from our understanding.

Now, two new studies have begun to piece together how this strange deposit might have formed – and what it could tell us about the ancient Martian environment.in June 2026, a team led by planetary scientist Scott VanBommel of Washington University in St. Louis took a closer look at Curiosity's observations of the sulfur-rich rocks, revealing that the discovery was even more unusual than it first appeared. He and his colleagues studied the images the rover had taken of the region, along with its chemical analyses of the sulfur it unmarsed.

The results confirmed that the initial impression of the amount of sulfur was correct. It lay scattered across an area measuring some 2,100 square meters. One pure sulfur rock was weird enough, but this was positively preposterous. There was one more key piece of information.

Curiosity weighs much less on Mars, thanks to the red planet's lower gravity – about as much as a 341-kilogram object weighs on Earth. The way the rock popped open when Curiosity bore down with just some of this weight suggests that it was relatively fragile. VanBommel and his colleagues believe that the most plausible way so many fragile rocks could come to be scattered intact in Gediz Vallis is if they formed there.

One possibility, the researchers suggest, is that the sulfur originated in gases released by ancient volcanic activity. As those gases cooled, they became trapped beneath the Martian surface, possibly within cage-like structures of ice called clathrates. Over time, erosion carved out Gediz Vallis, releasing pressure on the buried gases and allowing them to escape. Chemical reactions between the sulfur-bearing gases could then have produced deposits of pure sulfur, without the need for high temperatures at the site.

Based on the geological context, the researchers estimate that the sulfur deposit formed between 3.1 and 2.8 billion years ago.

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"It's hard to wrap your head around how long those rocks had been sitting there with little to no chemical alteration happening to them," geochemist Jeff Berger of NASA's Johnson Space Center, who co-led the study,in July 2026, atmospheric scientist Jiawei Wang of Cornell University led a team that investigated whether a chemical reaction in water could produce pure sulfur without high temperatures or the involvement of living organisms. The researchers mixed dissolved sulfide with chlorate, a compound containing chlorine and oxygen that may have been present on ancient Mars, in acidic water at room temperature.

Crucially, the amount of chlorate made a significant difference – lower concentrations favored the formation of pure sulfur, while higher concentrations produced more sulfate. The crystals were microscopic, rather than the chunks Curiosity encountered, but the researchers suggest that similar reactions occurring over much longer periods could produce larger deposits. And Wang's team noted that the hydrogen sulfide needed for the reaction could have come from the same underground gas reservoirs proposed by VanBommel's team..

Many organisms take it up in the form of sulfates, using it to make two of the amino acids essential for building proteins. Since we've known about sulfates on Mars for some time, the discovery doesn't tell us anything new in that area. And although microbes can produce elemental sulfur here on Earth, Wang's experiments show that living organisms aren't necessary to explain how it might have formed on Mars.

We're yet to find any conclusive signs of life on Mars, anyway. But we do keep stumbling across bits and pieces that living organisms would find useful, including It's interesting that the stuff life needs keeps turning up on a planet that – so far at least – seems utterly devoid of it. Because once upon a time, Earth, too, was devoid of life.

The two planets have taken different paths, but what we find on Mars could contain tantalizing clues to how our own world evolved, long, long ago.