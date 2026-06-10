NASA's Artemis III crew announced as 2028 moon landing goal faces mounting challenges

NASA names crew for Artemis III test mission, but experts doubt feasibility of 2028 moon landing due to delays in SpaceX and Blue Origin landers.

NASA has announced the crew for the Artemis III mission, a critical step toward returning humans to the moon by 2028, as part of President Donald Trump's vision for a second-term lunar landing.

The four astronauts-Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik, and Frank Rubio-will fly in low-Earth orbit to test systems for the agency's broader moon program. However, the timeline hinges on the success of Artemis III, slated for mid-2027, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman expressed extreme confidence in meeting the 2028 goal, pledging transparency on updates. Experts remain skeptical, citing technical hurdles and reliance on private partners.

The mission relies heavily on SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop lunar landers that will transfer astronauts from orbit to the moon's surface and back. Neither company has completed its lander, and their respective rockets-SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's New Glenn-have faced significant failures. Starship has repeatedly exploded during test flights, while New Glenn damaged its launchpad in May.

Phil McAlister, former director of NASA's commercial space division, called the 2028 timeline unrealistic but not impossible, while Casey Dreier of the Planetary Society noted that NASA's fate is tied to two billionaires, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, leaving the agency as a passive witness to delays. External factors like weather and government shutdowns could further disrupt the schedule. Landing on the moon remains extraordinarily difficult, even for uncrewed missions.

Recent attempts by Russia, Japan, and Intuitive Machines have resulted in crashes or malfunctions. Meanwhile, China has successfully landed rovers, returned samples, and plans a crewed mission by 2030. Clayton Swope of the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted geopolitical competition and economic growth as motivators for NASA's push, but acknowledged the 2028 goal looks increasingly unlikely.

Despite the challenges, he sees a possibility for a last-minute success, emphasizing that lunar exploration is about building a sustainable future beyond Earth. The Artemis program aims to inspire generations, but its timeline remains uncertain





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artemis III NASA Moon Landing Spacex Blue Origin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA reveals astronauts who will fly Artemis III, its next step toward a moon landingNASA’s Artemis III crew includes three NASA astronauts and one European Space Agency astronaut

Read more »

NASA names Artemis III astronauts: What crew will be paid for risky missionNASA's Artemis III mission is a key step in returning humans to the Moon for the first time in more than half a century.

Read more »

NASA names four-person Artemis III crew for final lunar rehearsal missionArtemis III will serve as the final rehearsal, with NASA intending to land a crew at the lunar South Pole during an Artemis IV mission in 2028.

Read more »

Virginia’s Andre Douglas Is Headed to Space on Artemis IIIHe’ll orbit Earth in late 2027 to prepare for NASA’s 2028 moon mission.

Read more »