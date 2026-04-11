Artemis II Launch Causes Significant Ionospheric Disturbances Affecting GPS

The April 2026 launch of NASA's Artemis II mission caused significant disturbances in Earth's ionosphere, affecting GPS positioning.

The April 2026 launch of NASA's Artemis II mission had an unprecedented impact on Earth's atmosphere. The mission's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying astronauts to the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

Shortly after liftoff, the rocket's massive core stage blasted through the atmosphere, creating two giant holes in the ionosphere - the electrically charged region of Earth's upper atmosphere. These gaps cut 3,100-mile-wide swathes across the American continent. The atmospheric perforations formed as Artemis II's massive core stage blasted through the atmosphere, followed by two engine burns from its upper stage 115 miles above Earth, over an hour after liftoff.

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Measuring Ionospheric Disruption From Artemis II Launch

As the thrusters fired, they spewed exhaust that reacted with the ionosphere's electrically charged particles, creating the resultant disruption like a smaller, more short-lived shock wave. The researchers determined Artemis II's ionospheric impact by using data from terrestrial GPS receivers to measure how long GPS signals take to travel from the satellites to the Earth receivers.

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Earth's flipping magnetic field sounds like a creepy scene from a horror movie: listen In fact, the impact generated by the liftoff was more powerful than any other rocket launches observed to date. While the shifts in the forcefield's electron density only translated to positioning errors of several feet, these were more than enough to derail self-driving cars, according to Charles Lin, an earth science professor at National Cheng Kung University and one of the co-authors of the paper.

"A positioning error of a couple of meters is enough to cause an autonomous car to change lanes," Lin told Space.com. "It could have a strong impact not only on self-driving cars but also on drone positioning. " The disturbance caused by the second-stage burns directly inside the ionosphere was far more prominent than the disturbance caused by the core stage. Those two burns allowed the Orion capsule to break free from Earth's gravity and head for the moon.

Future Space Weather Effects Will Grow More Significant

In the future, as humanity ventures further into space, space weather effects will become much more significant, according to Lin.

"Rocket launches from the ground to space produce that kind of effect, but we have never seen this kind of orbital maneuver in an interplanetary mission," he said. "In the future, as we are going to see many more missions going to the Moon and to Mars, these space weather effects will become much more significant.

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" The study found that the ionospheric disturbance was more significant than any caused by other rocket launches to date and up to ten times more intense than those observed following the test launches of NASA's Saturn V rocket for the first time in more than fifty years. By analyzing data from high-precision networks of fixed, ground-based GPS receivers, researchers were able to reconstruct how the passage of the mission's SLS rocket changed the concentrations of free electrons in the ionosphere.