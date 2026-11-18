Voyager 1 has reached one light-day from Earth, marking an unprecedented milestone nearly 50 years after its launch.

NASA’s Voyager 1 has reached a distance no human-made object has ever traveled before, almost half-a-century after it left Earth. Today, November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to reach one light-day from Earth.

This means it is so far away that light; the radio signals NASA uses to communicate with the spacecraft will now take a full 24 hours to get there. NASA calculated that Voyager 1 would cross the one-light-day mark at 5:16:07 a.m. EST on Wednesday. It was 49 years, two months and 11 days after its launch on September 5, 1977.

Also read Voyager 1 is one light-day away from Earth, according to NASA estimate

Bruce Waggoner, Voyager mission assurance manager at NASA, told Newsweek that the milestone provides an unusually relatable way of expressing an otherwise almost-unimaginable distance: "It is a way to celebrate how far the spacecraft is from Earth , but it is easier to communicate to people if you use a known measure, like a day," Waggoner said. NASA itself has called the achievement an "extraordinary milestone," celebrating it with its "Shine Bright for Voyager's Light-Day" campaign.

What Does Voyager 1's Milestone Mean? Despite the name, a "light-day" is a measure of distance, not time. Light travels at roughly 186,000 miles every second. In 24 hours, it covers 16,094,799,096 miles, or about 25.9 billion kilometers.

That is roughly how far away Voyager 1 is from Earth. To put that into perspective, Earth’s circumference is roughly 24,900 miles, so that distance is like traveling around the Earth more than 646,000 times. Or, to put it another way, light takes about 1.3 seconds to travel the average distance from Earth to the moon and roughly eight minutes and 20 seconds to travel from the sun to Earth.

Voyager 1 is now so far away that light, which can travel from the moon to Earth in little more than a second, takes an entire day to reach us from the spacecraft. This milestone has very real consequences for NASA engineers. Radio waves also travel at the speed of light, so a command transmitted from Earth now requires approximately 24 hours to reach Voyager 1. A response takes another day to return, creating a roughly 48-hour round trip.

"The spacecraft being 1 light-day away means that it takes a day for any ground command to make it to the spacecraft and another day before we receive any telemetry related to the command back," Bhavana Gupta, Voyager power analyst at NASA, told Newsweek. "This means we have to carefully plan for every command because it takes about two days to confirm successful implementation. Fortunately, the team has a lot of practice working with this unique limitation.

" Conversely, reaching exactly a light-day can make some aspects of communication easier. Todd Barber, Voyager propulsion engineer, told Newsweek that a signal transmitted to Voyager from Deep Space Station 43, NASA's 230-foot antenna in Australia, can now be seen back at Earth exactly two days later.

Because Earth completes a rotation roughly once every 24 hours, the antenna will, essentially, be in the same position relative to Voyager 1 when the response arrives as it was when the original command was sent. This could make scheduling communications and checking whether a command worked easier for NASA's Voyager team.

"This is very useful, since one thing is known for sure—the viewing geometry for DSS-43 to the Voyager 1 position will be identical for uplink and downlink, which is great for scheduling and verification purposes," Barber said. Waggoner similarly said the 24-hour delay makes planning "a little easier" because it keeps operations on a similar daily work schedule. However. the huge delay still slows troubleshooting. After all, engineers generally wait to establish whether earlier commands worked before sending more.

An Antique Doing Cutting-Edge Science? Perhaps even more remarkable than Voyager's distance is that NASA can still communicate with it at all.

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"They use 1960s and 70s technology," Waggoner told Newsweek. "They are antiques still doing cutting-edge science. " Voyager 1 entered interstellar space, the vast region between stars, in August 2012. It became the first human-made object to pass beyond the heliosphere, the enormous protective bubble created by the sun’s particles and magnetic fields.

Voyager 2 followed in 2018. They remain the only two spacecraft ever to operate outside the heliosphere. And Voyager 1 is still taking measurements there. In April this year, NASA confirmed that the spacecraft’s two remaining operating science instruments are measuring ripples in the electrically charged particles between stars, known as plasma waves, as well as the magnetic forces in the region.

These measurements help scientists understand what the largely unexplored environment between stars is actually like. But keeping the vessel alive is becoming increasingly difficult. Voyager 1 is powered by generators that use heat from slowly decaying plutonium, a radioactive material that breaks down over time, to produce electricity. But its power supply is gradually weakening, losing about four watts each year.

To conserve what’s left, NASA has been switching off various scientific instruments; this includes one used to measure charged particles in space, which was shut down in April. Gupta told Newsweek that Voyager 1 now has "under half the power it originally launched with.

" She added that "it has been remarkable to see how the power subsystem has been kept operational and to participate in recent activities like Big Bang to further elongate spacecraft life. " .

Barber credited Voyager's extraordinary longevity to the engineers who built it: "Whenever they had the chance to use the slightly better part, they did so," he told Newsweek.

"Even so, I'm sure there wasn't a person working on the team who could dream that not one but both spacecraft are still viable and operating successfully in 2026. " Voyager 1's Strange Discoveries and 'Mysteries' Voyager's extraordinary longevity has also generated sensational claims and conspiracy theories online over the years. This has happened particularly when the spacecraft has encountered unexpected phenomena or suffered unexplained technical problems.

NASA's own records, however, provide explanations for several events that can sound mysterious when stripped of their scientific or engineering context. In 2022, for example, NASA openly described engineers as trying to solve a "mystery.

" Voyager 1 began sending back strange data from its Attitude Articulation and Control System . This is the system responsible for controlling which direction the spacecraft is pointing and keeping its communication antenna aimed toward Earth. NASA said some of the information appeared to be "randomly generated" or gave readings that didn’t match what the spacecraft was actually doing. Crucially, though, Voyager continued to receive and execute commands and return scientific data normally, despite the anomaly with the AACS.

The eventual explanation was far more mundane than an extraterrestrial encounter. Engineers discovered that the AACS had started routing its telemetry, which is information about the spacecraft’s condition and operation, through an onboard computer that had stopped working years ago, which corrupted the information. Although engineers didn’t know what had caused the unexpected switch, NASA redirected the data through the correct, working computer, and the telemetry returned to normal. Voyager 1 has detected a genuinely strange phenomenon, however.

After entering interstellar space, its plasma wave instrument recorded vibrations in the thin ionized gas between stars. NASA converted those measurements into audible frequencies, producing what became popularly described as the "sounds of interstellar space.

" They weren’t actual sounds traveling through space. Instead, Voyager detected waves in electrically charged particles, which scientists converted into frequencies people can hear. Voyager 1 has also encountered what NASA scientists called interstellar "tsunami waves.

" These were shock waves produced when solar eruptions ultimately disturbed plasma beyond the heliosphere. One unusually long-lasting wave detected in 2014 prompted further investigation into the nature of interstellar space. These and subsequent observations have completely challenged the idea that the space between stars is simply empty and quiet. Nearly 50 years after its launch, Voyager 1's new milestone therefore doesn’t signal that it has suddenly encountered or broken through a physical boundary in space.

Nothing dramatic happens to the spacecraft when the odometer ticks past one light-day. Instead, it provides perhaps the clearest illustration yet of humanity's extraordinary reach into space: Earth can still talk to a spacecraft built in the 1970s, but even a message traveling at the speed of light now takes an entire day to get there. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and James Debens’s Voyager 1 has reached a distance no human-made object has ever traveled before, almost half-a-century after it left Earth. Today, November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to reach one light-day from Earth.

This means it is so far away that light; the radio signals NASA uses to communicate with the spacecraft will now take a full 24 hours to get there.that Voyager 1 would cross the one-light-day mark at 5:16:07 a.m. EST on Wednesday. It was 49 years, two months and 11 days after its launch on September 5, 1977.that the milestone provides an unusually relatable way of expressing an otherwise almost-unimaginable distance:"It is a way to celebrate how far the spacecraft is from Earth , but it is easier to communicate to people if you use a known measure, like a day," Waggoner said.

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In 24 hours, it covers 16,094,799,096 miles, or about 25.9 billion kilometers . That is roughly how far away Voyager 1 is from Earth. To put that into perspective, Earth’s circumference is roughly 24,900 miles, so that distance is like traveling around the Earth more than 646,000 times. , light takes about 1.3 seconds to travel the average distance from Earth to the moon and roughly eight minutes and 20 seconds to travel from the sun to Earth.

Voyager 1 is now so far away that light, which can travel from the moon to Earth in little more than a second, takes an entire day to reach us from the spacecraft. Radio waves also travel at the speed of light, so a command transmitted from Earth now requires approximately 24 hours to reach Voyager 1. A response takes another day to return, creating a roughly 48-hour round trip.

"The spacecraft being 1 light-day away means that it takes a day for any ground command to make it to the spacecraft and another day before we receive any telemetry related to the command back," Bhavana Gupta, Voyager power analyst at NASA, told"This means we have to carefully plan for every command because it takes about two days to confirm successful implementation. Fortunately, the team has a lot of practice working with this unique limitation.

"Because Earth completes a rotation roughly once every 24 hours, the antenna will, essentially, be in the same position relative to Voyager 1 when the response arrives as it was when the original command was sent. This could make scheduling communications and checking whether a command worked easier for NASA's Voyager team.

"This is very useful, since one thing is known for sure—the viewing geometry for DSS-43 to the Voyager 1 position will be identical for uplink and downlink, which is great for scheduling and verification purposes," Barber said. Waggoner similarly said the 24-hour delay makes planning"a little easier" because it keeps operations on a similar daily work schedule. However. the huge delay still slows troubleshooting. After all, engineers generally wait to establish whether earlier commands worked before sending more.

Perhaps even more remarkable than Voyager's distance is that NASA can still communicate with it at all. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space, the vast region between stars, in August 2012. It became the first human-made object to pass beyond the heliosphere, the enormous protective bubble created by the sun’s particles and magnetic fields. Voyager 2 followed in 2018.

They remain the only two spacecraft ever to operate outside the heliosphere.that the spacecraft’s two remaining operating science instruments are measuring ripples in the electrically charged particles between stars, known as plasma waves, as well as the magnetic forces in the region. These measurements help scientists understand what the largely unexplored environment between stars is actually like.

Voyager 1 is powered by generators that use heat from slowly decaying plutonium, a radioactive material that breaks down over time, to produce electricity. But its power supply is gradually weakening, losing about four watts each year. To conserve what’s left, NASA has been switching off various scientific instruments; this includes one used to measure charged particles in space, which was shut down in April.that Voyager 1 now has"under half the power it originally launched with.

" She added that"it has been remarkable to see how the power subsystem has been kept operational and to participate in recent activities like Big Bang to further elongate spacecraft life. "is not actually a reference to the origin of the universe. It’s the Voyager team's nickname for an energy-saving plan involving switching several powered devices at once and replacing them with lower-power alternatives).

Barber credited Voyager's extraordinary longevity to the engineers who built it:"Whenever they had the chance to use the slightly better part, they did so," he told"Even so, I'm sure there wasn't a person working on the team who could dream that not one but both spacecraft are still viable and operating successfully in 2026.

"Voyager's extraordinary longevity has also generated sensational claims and conspiracy theories online over the years. This has happened particularly when the spacecraft has encountered unexpected phenomena or suffered unexplained technical problems. NASA's own records, however, provide explanations for several events that can sound mysterious when stripped of their scientific or engineering context.engineers as trying to solve a"mystery.

" Voyager 1 began sending back strange data from its Attitude Articulation and Control System . This is the system responsible for controlling which direction the spacecraft is pointing and keeping its communication antenna aimed toward Earth.

" or gave readings that didn’t match what the spacecraft was actually doing. Crucially, though, Voyager continued to receive and execute commands and return scientific data normally, despite the anomaly with the AACS. Engineers discovered that the AACS had started routing its telemetry, which is information about the spacecraft’s condition and operation, through an onboard computer that had stopped working years ago, which corrupted the information.

Although engineers didn’t know what had caused the unexpected switch, NASA redirected the data through the correct, working computer, and the telemetry returned to normal. After entering interstellar space, its plasma wave instrument recorded vibrations in the thin ionized gas between stars. NASA converted those measurements into audible frequencies, producing what became popularly described as the".

" They weren’t actual sounds traveling through space. Instead, Voyager detected waves in electrically charged particles, which scientists converted into frequencies people can hear..

" These were shock waves produced when solar eruptions ultimately disturbed plasma beyond the heliosphere. One unusually long-lasting wave detected in 2014 prompted further investigation into the nature of interstellar space. These and subsequent observations have completely challenged the idea that the space between stars is simply empty and quiet. Nearly 50 years after its launch, Voyager 1's new milestone therefore doesn’t signal that it has suddenly encountered or broken through a physical boundary in space.

Nothing dramatic happens to the spacecraft when the odometer ticks past one light-day. Instead, it provides perhaps the clearest illustration yet of humanity's extraordinary reach into space: Earth can still talk to a spacecraft built in the 1970s, but even a message traveling at the speed of light now takes an entire day to get there.