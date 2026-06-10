NASA Names Four Astronauts for Historic Artemis III Mission, but Critics Point Out Lack of Women

NASA has named the four astronauts selected for a mission that will bring humans one step closer to returning to the moon. However, the reveal of the crew quickly drew criticism on social media, where users pointed out that none of the astronauts selected for the historic mission are women. The crew brings a wealth of experience to the mission, but the lack of women on the crew has sparked a lot of debate and criticism.

NASA has named the four astronauts selected for a mission that will bring humans one step closer to returning to the moon. Artemis III, scheduled for 2027, will test rendezvous and docking operations between the Orion spacecraft and commercial human landers in low-Earth orbit as part of preparations for future lunar exploration .

However, the reveal of the crew quickly drew criticism on social media, where users pointed out that none of the astronauts selected for the historic mission are women. NASA's Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio and Andrew Douglas will join European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano in orbital tests ahead of the lunar landing. The announcement, made in a press conference, sparked outrage on X, where many users deemed the lack of women was a 'real shame.

' Many users pointed out that the lack of women on the mission is a huge blow to those who were inspired by Christina Koch, who was the first woman to fly to the moon earlier this year when she and three men soared around the dark side of the lunar surface. While the announcement has sparked frustration, it takes Americans one step closer to returning to the moon in 2028.

NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio and Andrew Douglas will join European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano for Artemis III. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said: 'To the Artemis III crew, we wish you Godspeed on the journey ahead.

' The Artemis III mission is expected to last about two weeks, roughly four days longer than the Artemis II mission around the moon earlier this year. This is the Artemis program's final testing mission, and if it's successful, NASA then plans to land a crew on the moon with Artemis IV. Isaacman addressed the concerns following the announcement: 'I don't think anyone should be reading into this.

' He added that NASA 'put forth the best astronauts to undertake and complete the mission's objectives,' but did not provide details on how the astronauts were chosen. 'We are certainly humbled as a crew to be able to be your crew that executes this Artemis III mission in space,' said Bresnik, Artemis III commander. Douglas, mission specialist, added: 'My brain... it is going a mile a minute right now. But my heart, it is so warm.

It is so full.

' The crew brings a wealth of experience to the mission. Bresnik has flown on both the Space Shuttle and International Space Station, while Rubio holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American after spending 371 consecutive days in orbit. Parmitano, one of Europe's most experienced astronauts, has completed two missions and multiple spacewalks. Douglas, a former US Coast Guard officer selected by NASA in 2021, will be making his first trip to space.

NASA's Artemis III mission will see the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launch the Orion spacecraft and its crew from Kennedy Space Center in Florida into low-Earth orbit. Once there, Orion will perform a series of tests never attempted before, including rendezvous and docking maneuvers with experimental lunar landers being developed by Blue Origin and SpaceX. The mission will unfold as a carefully choreographed sequence involving multiple launches of some of the world's most powerful rockets.

NASA will test how Orion interacts with the commercial landers, including communications, software, propulsion systems and docking interfaces. Blue Origin's lander pathfinder will launch first and remain in orbit awaiting the crew. Orion will then carry the astronauts into space, where they will rendezvous and dock with the vehicle for roughly two days of testing and technology demonstrations, including entering the lander itself. After separating from Blue Origin's spacecraft, Orion will remain in orbit while SpaceX launches its Starship pathfinder.

The crew will be making history with this mission, and it is expected to pave the way for future lunar missions. However, the lack of women on the crew has sparked a lot of debate and criticism, with many users taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration





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NASA Artemis III Moon Mission Lunar Exploration Spacex Blue Origin Orion Spacecraft Commercial Human Landers Rendezvous And Docking Operations Low-Earth Orbit European Space Agency Astronauts Space Travel Space Exploration Lunar Landing Artemis Program Space Launch System Kennedy Space Center Florida Space Shuttle International Space Station Spacewalks Mission Specialist Godspeed Journey Ahead Crew Experience Testing Mission Orion Orbit Astronauts Space Spacecraft Launch Rocket Spacex Starship Pathfinder Blue Origin Lander Technology Demonstrations Communications Software Propulsion Systems Docking Interfaces History Future Lunar Missions Women On The Crew Criticism Debate Disappointment Frustration Social Media Inspiration Christina Koch First Woman To Fly To The Moon Dark Side Of The Lunar Surface Artemis II Mission Success Artemis IV Artemis Program Testing Mission Objectives Best Astronauts Undertake And Complete NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Artemis III Crew Godspeed Journey Ahead Humbled Space Mission Specialist Andrew Douglas Brain Heart Warm Full Orion Spacecraft Orbit Lunar Landers Blue Origin Spacex Pathfinder Launch Rocket Spacecraft Orbit Astronauts Space Spacecraft Launch Rocket Spacex Starship Pathfinder Blue Origin Lander Technology Demonstrations Communications Software Propulsion Systems Docking Interfaces History Future Lunar Missions Women On The Crew Criticism Debate Disappointment Frustration Social Media Inspiration Christina Koch First Woman To Fly To The Moon Dark Side Of The Lunar Surface Artemis II Mission Success Artemis IV Artemis Program Testing Mission Objectives Best Astronauts Undertake And Complete NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Artemis III Crew Godspeed Journey Ahead Humbled Space Mission Specialist Andrew Douglas Brain Heart Warm Full

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