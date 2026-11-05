NASA MERINO Heat Shield Technology Enables Lower Cost Mars Missions

NASA's new MERINO thermal protection system uses automated manufacturing to reduce heat shield costs. This technology supports upcoming lunar and Mars exploration missions with flexible, single-piece designs.

NASA has introduced MERINO, a next-generation thermal protection system designed to revolutionize how spacecraft handle atmospheric entry. This new material allows for the construction of heat shield s as single, flexible pieces rather than rigid tiles, significantly lowering manufacturing costs and production time. The technology is poised to support a wide array of mission needs, including future voyages to Mars, the Moon, and low Earth orbit.

Automated Manufacturing Reduces Costs

MERINO operates by layering and needling together carbon and phenolic fibers to create a blanket-like structure. This approach contrasts sharply with traditional rigid heat shield tiles, which are often expensive and difficult to mass-produce. The automated manufacturing process ensures highly repeatable and consistent structural components, resulting in uniform thickness and smooth outer mold lines critical for aerodynamic performance.

Also read UK Christmas Tree Shortage Risk From Record Heat And Drought

NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley led the development of this technology. The center utilized automated manufacturing and testing facilities to produce large-scale units. By streamlining production steps, MERINO enables heat shields to be built much faster than traditional systems. This efficiency directly supports NASA's goal of advancing transformational space technologies for future lunar and Mars exploration.

Performance Verified Through Arcjet Testing

The viability of MERINO was confirmed through rigorous arcjet testing in November 2025. These tests simulated the intense heat conditions experienced during atmospheric entry for Mars missions. The results validated the material's ability to withstand extreme temperatures, ensuring safe entry, descent, and landing on planetary surfaces. This verification is crucial for both NASA missions and commercial space companies seeking reliable entry-system technologies.

Advertisement

The technology is designed to be cost and schedule-conscious, allowing mission teams to allocate more resources to scientific objectives. Whether enabling sample return missions, advancing science investigations, or supporting the exploration of other planetary environments, MERINO provides a robust solution. It addresses the critical need for safe and cost-effective atmospheric entry in every landing mission.

Commercial Scale-Up and Future Launches

NASA completed a 3.28-foot (1-meter) manufacturing demonstration unit in January 2026. This milestone provided valuable lessons learned for full automation of the production process. The facility is already producing large-scale units up to 9.8 feet (3 meters) in size. These automated manufacturing capabilities mark a significant step toward commercial scale-up of the technology.

The first batting material from the commercial line, consisting of a fluffy matrix of carbon and phenolic fibers before needling, is expected by the end of 2026. Larger units produced by this new automated line launched in April 2026 and returned in October 2026. This timeline demonstrates the rapid progression from development to operational deployment. Funding for these efforts came from the Mars Exploration Program and the Research and Technology Mission Directorate.

Support for U.S. Industry and Exploration

MERINO supports U.S. industry through commercialization and technology transfer initiatives. The technology is available for potential uses including future planetary science missions, payload delivery, sample return, and small spacecraft missions. By reducing the complexity of thermal protection systems, MERINO could enable more frequent and affordable space flights.

Advertisement

The project is part of NASA's Thermal Protection System Development, Instrumentation and Testing Project. This initiative aims to provide robust and reliable entry-system technologies for a variety of mission profiles. The ability to produce large, single-piece heat shields flexibly opens new possibilities for spacecraft design. MERINO represents a significant advancement in making space exploration more accessible and sustainable for both government and commercial entities.