NASA MAX POWER Expo Showcases Artemis Progress and New X-Plane

NASA's inaugural MAX POWER event at Kennedy Space Center celebrated the nation's 250th anniversary while unveiling new space technologies and recruiting astronauts for future lunar missions.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman skydived into the agency's inaugural MAX POWER expo and air show on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency's inaugural MAX POWER is an aerospace festival celebrating the past, present, and future of flight and space exploration in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

MAX POWER Event Details and Highlights

Thousands gathered over several days in early November to experience MAX POWER - NASA's first exhibition of America's superiority in space, aeronautics, and technology on and around the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The multi-day, family-friendly event honored the nation's 250th anniversary and served as a culmination of the agency's efforts. Among the many highlights, NASA welcomed President Donald J. Trump to MAX POWER, which featured flyovers and a skydive from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

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The event also announced a new X-plane, astronaut candidate recruitment, a student Moon Base challenge, and discussed the agency's latest lunar exploration plans. It was a great week at NASA Kennedy, where we were joined by the President and federal, state, international, and industry leaders, said Isaacman. During our nation's 250th birthday, the year of Artemis II's voyage around the Moon, we were thrilled to invite the public out to see the rockets, the landers, the rovers, and the technology that will return astronauts to the lunar surface.

Astronaut Recruitment and Lunar Plans

NASA is seeking future explorers to fly Artemis and low Earth orbit missions, and help build humanity's first lunar outpost through Dec. 3. The agency is looking for candidates to support the next generation of spaceflight. This recruitment drive is part of a broader strategy to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.

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A $1 million competition was announced to design innovative solutions for the Moon Base, giving participants an opportunity to develop necessary skills for careers in the space industry while helping advance new concepts for Moon Base technologies. This initiative aims to engage the next generation of scientists and engineers in the development of critical lunar infrastructure. The competition will encourage creative problem-solving and technical innovation in the aerospace sector.

Technological Advances and Aircraft Demonstrations

Agency leadership announced numerous awards, task orders, and selections involving 12 companies to advance development of the PROMISE, NASA's nuclear-powered lunar rover. These announcements mark significant progress toward establishing humanity's first permanent presence on the lunar surface. The selected projects span transportation, technology, and science initiatives.

The event also featured the unveiling of an experimental aircraft which could revolutionize crewed flight with its maneuverability and flight-control technology. Guests journeyed between three park locations on the ground at NASA Kennedy's historic Shuttle Landing Facility, where T-38s, F-5s, and an ER-2 sped overhead during four flyovers. Some of these flights were piloted by Isaacman himself, showcasing the agency's commitment to aerodynamic innovation and public engagement.

Artemis Crew and Future Collaborations

NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, and Andre Douglas, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, will fly aboard Orion. They are scheduled to launch on the SLS (Space Launch System) with the Blue Origin Blue Moon lander and SpaceX Starship lunar lander test articles, respectively. These missions are laying the groundwork to land astronauts on the Moon in 2028, marking a pivotal moment in human space exploration.

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While this expo was the first for NASA, there is much more to come. As part of a public/private partnership, NASA and its partners also announced that the new annual expo will debut March 27 through April 2, 2028, at Kennedy's Shuttle Landing Facility. The footprint is expected to ultimately grow upward of 500,000 people, ensuring that MAX POWER becomes a permanent fixture in the aerospace calendar.