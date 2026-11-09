NASA is hiring! Aspiring astronauts offered a surprising $164,000 salary to work on the Moon: ‘Write the next chapter of human spaceflight’

NASA last opened applications in 2024, selecting 10 astronaut candidates from more than 8,000 applications.

In a world in which dreams are increasingly crushed under the boot heels of capitalism, one celestial hope may yet be attainable. Legitimately shooting for the stars, accepted candidates will “join NASA as America returns to the Moon, builds the Moon Base, and lays the groundwork for the first crewed missions to Mars.

” “The window is open. The mission is waiting. And the only thing missing from the greatest adventure humanity has ever embarked upon is you,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson. NASA last opened applications in 2024, selecting 10 astronaut candidates from more than 8,000 applications.

Also read NASA reveals new lunar rover, PROMISE, to launch to moon in 2028

Since the dawn of the space program in the mid-twentieth century, NASA has selected 370 individuals for astronaut training. The latest class of recruits will be added to the current 32-member active astronaut corps, and charged with learning everything from lunar geology and spacewalks to piloting high-performance jets.alongside a recruitment video, featuring NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Andre Douglas, Deniz Burnham, Randy Bresnik, Kayla Barron, Jack Hathaway, and Chris Williams and the tagline “The Universe Is Calling.

” For those who want to heed that cosmic summonss, they must be U.S. citizens with a master’s degree in a STEM field including engineering, biological science, physical science, or computer science from an accredited institution Alternatively, the requirement for a master’s degree can be met by completing at least two years of work toward a doctoral program. Applications are now open to join NASA's astronaut corps.

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Join us as we expand the frontiers of discovery in low Earth orbit, on the Moon, and beyond — apply by Dec. 3:In addition to an advanced degree, applicants must have at least three years of related professional experience and five sterling references. Candidates must also pass NASA’s long-duration astronaut flight physical and exhibit strong leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

Future astronauts must also be down for deep space deploment and loneliness s NASA decribes missons of 12 months or more defined by “extreme isolation, austere living conditions, and separation from loved ones. ”NASA’s Artemis II Space Launch System rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

After assessing applications, the selection board will bring the highest-scoring applicants to Houston’s Johnson Space Center for first-round interviews, calling about half back for a second screening. Those ultimately chosen report to Johnson to begin two years of intensive preparation, learning the essentials of spaceflight: piloting T-38 jets, maneuvering robotic arms, conducting spacewalks, and running the space station.

“For those who apply, becoming a NASA astronaut is more than a career opportunity,’ said Scott Tingle, chief astronaut and chair of the Astronaut Selection Board at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “It is a chance to join a legacy of explorers who have pushed the boundaries of discovery and play a role in the missions that will shape humanity’s future in space.

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”NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.