NASA Integrates Sunshade and Outer Barrel Assembly for Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team successfully integrated the deployable aperture cover and outer barrel assembly, crucial components for shielding the telescope from stray light and maintaining stability in space. This milestone marks a significant step towards the telescope's 2027 launch.

NASA 's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team has made significant progress in preparing the telescope for its groundbreaking mission. Technicians at NASA 's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, recently successfully integrated the deployable aperture cover , a sunshade-like visor, with the outer barrel assembly . This integration marks a crucial step in shielding the telescope from unwanted light and maintaining its stability in the harsh environment of space.

The deployable aperture cover, resembling heavy-duty blackout curtains, will be pivotal in enhancing the telescope's sensitivity to faint light from across the universe, enabling astronomers to observe dimmer and more distant objects. Constructed from two layers of reinforced thermal blankets, the sunshade will remain folded during launch and deploy after reaching orbit. Three booms will extend electronically, raising the sunshade like a page in a pop-up book. The sunshade's inner and outer layers, separated by about an inch, offer a double-paned window-like structure for light protection. Reinforced with Kevlar, similar to material used in bulletproof vests, the sunshade is designed to withstand micrometeoroid impacts in space. The spacing between the layers minimizes the risk of light leakage, as it's unlikely that light would pass through both layers at the exact points where holes might occur. The outer barrel assembly, a significant structure designed to maintain the telescope's stable temperature and shield it from stray light and micrometeoroids, was integrated alongside the sunshade. Fitted with heaters to prevent extreme temperature fluctuations, the assembly ensures the telescope's mirrors remain stable. The successful integration of these complex components, years in the making, was a significant accomplishment for the team. Both the sunshade and outer barrel assembly underwent extensive individual testing, but their connection allows for further assessment. Engineers verified the sunshade deployment system, utilizing a gravity negation system to offset its weight in Earth's gravity. Subsequent testing will include thermal vacuum testing to ensure proper functioning in the unique conditions of space and shake tests to assess performance during launch vibrations. The integrated components will be further assembled with the rest of the observatory by the end of the year. This milestone, known as Key Decision Point-D, signifies the transition from fabrication to assembly, integration, testing, and launch. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope remains on schedule for completion by fall 2026 and launch no later than May 2027.





