NASA Expedites Astronaut Return from ISS, New Crew Launching in March

NASA has accelerated the return of astronauts Jessica Wilmore and Timothy Williams from the International Space Station, bringing their mission end date to mid-March. This change reflects ongoing challenges with the SpaceX capsule originally assigned to their replacement crew.

NASA has announced a shift in its astronaut rotation plans, bringing the return of veteran astronauts Jessica Wilmore and Timothy Williams forward to mid-March. This change will cut their International Space Station (ISS) stay by at least a couple of weeks. Their original mission was anticipated to conclude late March or April after what should have been a weeklong flight demo.

However, due to significant challenges encountered during the initial capsule's journey to the ISS, NASA opted to return it empty and reassigned Wilmore and Williams to a SpaceX mission. SpaceX subsequently encountered further delays with the launch of their replacements aboard a brand new capsule requiring additional preparation. This, in turn, extended Wilmore and Williams' stay on the ISS. With more work anticipated on the new capsule, NASA made the decision to send its next crew up on an older capsule, aiming for a launch date of March 12. This older capsule was originally slated for a private crew mission arranged by Houston-based Axiom Space, featuring astronauts from Poland, Hungary, and India. The private flight has been postponed and is expected to launch later this spring. NASA prioritizes having a new crew arrive before the current one departs, ensuring a continuous presence on the ISS. The current crew, consisting of Wilmore, Williams, and two other astronauts, has been on the ISS since September. The upcoming crew comprises two NASA astronauts, alongside one from Japan and one from Russia.This latest change in plans comes just two weeks after NASA stated its commitment to bringing Wilmore and Williams back to Earth as quickly as possible. The day before, President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had pledged to expedite the astronauts' return.





