NASA Drones Take Flight to Improve Wildfire Forecasting

NASA researchers test drone technology to provide precise, localized weather data for predicting fire behavior.

In August 2024, a team of NASA researchers and partners gathered in Missoula, Montana, to test new drone-based technology for localized forecasting, known as micrometeorology. The goal was to provide precise and sustainable meteorological data to aid in predicting fire behavior, a crucial factor in combating wildfires that are increasingly prevalent worldwide. Researchers attached wind sensors to NASA 's Alta X quadcopter, a drone chosen for its compatibility with existing U.S.

Forest Service infrastructure and trained pilots. This integration could make adopting the technology more cost-effective. Mounted on the drone was a unique infrastructure designed at NASA's Langley Research Center to carry sensors that measure wind speed and direction. On the ground, UAS pilot in command Brayden Chamberlain performed final pre-flight checks. The project, called FireSense, aims to address challenges in wildland fire management by putting NASA science and technology in the hands of operational agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and the National Weather Service. The team hopes that by giving sensors like anemometers and radiosondes, which are typically stationary, wings, they can enable micrometeorology to better predict fire and smoke behavior. The data collected by the drone will be integrated into existing weather forecasting models, providing a more comprehensive understanding of wildfire dynamics





