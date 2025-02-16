NASA Awards Contracts for Habitable Worlds Observatory

NASA is taking steps to develop the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), a space telescope designed to directly image and study Earth-like planets orbiting stars like our Sun.

NASA is embarking on a ambitious project to build the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), a space telescope designed to directly image Earth-like planets orbiting stars similar to our Sun. This mission, still in its early planning stages, aims to revolutionize our understanding of exoplanets and the potential for life beyond Earth. The HWO will utilize advanced technology to study the atmospheres of these exoplanets, searching for chemical signatures that could indicate the presence of life.

The search for life in the universe hinges on the assumption that life elsewhere might share similarities with life on Earth. While the possibility of life based on entirely different chemistries exists, the HWO's initial focus will be on identifying signs of life as we know it. Scientists will be on the lookout for gases like oxygen and methane, along with other atmospheric markers that could hint at biological activity.To pave the way for this groundbreaking mission, NASA has awarded contracts totaling $17.5 million to three companies: BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. These companies will be tasked with developing critical technologies, including an ultra-stable optical system, advanced modeling infrastructure, and deployable optical baffles to minimize stray light. Work on these contracts is scheduled to commence in late summer 2024. The insights gained from these technological advancements will be instrumental in shaping the design and construction phases of the HWO. NASA is drawing upon valuable lessons learned from previous missions, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the future Nancy Grace Telescope, to ensure the success of this ambitious endeavor





